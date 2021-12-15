HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Houston Building Owners and Managers Association (Houston BOMA) hosts an annual Leadership Lyceum program designed to develop the leadership skills of new and growing professionals in the property management field of the commercial real estate industry.
At the end of the annual program, the group chooses a capstone project to put their new skills to use while benefiting the community. Houston BOMA's Lyceum Class of 2021 decided to host a member-wide toy drive supporting the Houston Fire Department's Operation Stocking Stuffer.
The Lyceum assisted 54 office buildings in hosting toy drives by providing marketing materials, signage, and donation pickup. Thanks to the generosity of participating buildings, their tenants, and BOMA members, the group collected an estimated 1,000+ toys for donation to Operation Stocking Stuffer. This campaign was our largest charity drive ever, far exceeding the group's goal of collecting 350 gifts. We are so proud of these outstanding members for helping to bring joy to families in need during these difficult times.
We want to thank our members, building participants, and Leadership Lyceum Class of 2021 for making this campaign so successful. Houston BOMA also extends our sincere appreciation to the Houston Fire Department for their ten years of partnership with our organization, and for coordinating the transportation and pick-up of the donations.
