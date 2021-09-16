DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has expanded its Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with the addition of Nicole Kintop Smith as shareholder. Kintop Smith joins the firm from Kintop Smith, PC where she was a founder and managing attorney. She previously worked at McCall, Parkhurst & Horton.
"Nicole's arrival at Greenberg Traurig Dallas continues the strategic growth overall in our transactional practices in Texas," office Managing Shareholder Joseph F. Coniglio said. "Her practice will allow us to enhance our key role of supporting growth in the Dallas community that we serve as well as the exponential economic growth we have seen throughout Texas."
Kintop Smith has over a decade of finance experience working on traditional, innovative, and significant projects – primarily representing cities, counties, school districts, and transportation entities in project financings. She has experience working on real estate development projects, special district creation and other land use and economic development incentive matters. As a former real estate broker, she has deep experience with acquisition and disposition of property and strong deal execution experience. Kintop Smith also has significant experience representing underwriters and financial institutions in financings involving the purchase and sale of various types of tax-exempt and taxable obligations. She has served as bond counsel and disclosure counsel on some of the most notable financings involving major Texas cities, school districts, water authorities, and transportation entities.
"Nicole is a leader in her industry and community, so we are confident that her impact on our practice, particularly in Dallas, will be exceptional on many levels," Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice Co-Chairs Warren Bloom and Franklin Jones said in a joint statement. "Her wide-ranging experience having worked on many innovative and significant projects will undoubtedly further establish our strength and versatility in the practice for a variety of clients."
"Greenberg Traurig's reputation in and commitment to Dallas, as well as its position in the public finance and infrastructure industry, corporate law, and real estate, were important factors in my decision to join the firm," Kintop Smith said. "I look forward to collaborating with my new team members across the firm's global platform and further adding to the firm's award-winning focus on client service."
Kintop Smith is a member of the executive council of Women in Public Finance, Texas, co-chair of its DEI Committee, and serves on the national WPF DEI Committee; and a member of the National Association of Bond Lawyers, Texas Wall Street Women, Wisconsin Bar Association, Dallas Bar Association (DBA), and Texas Bar Association. She was Irving, Texas Mayor's Appointee to the Bond Task Force, 2019-2020; and was a member of the DBA's WE LEAD Class of 2019. She has served as a commissioner on the Irving Civil Service Commission since 2020. In 2018, she served on the deal team recognized as a finalist for the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), "M&A Deal of the Year" Award, and in 2015 served on the deal team recognized by Bond Buyer for working on the "Southwest Region Deal of the Year."
Kintop Smith received her J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law and her B.A. from Lane College, where she was valedictorian. She also received a Certificate in Commercial Real Estate Development (ACRE Program) from Marquette University. Kintop Smith is admitted in Texas and Wisconsin, and following law school clerked for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District IV.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and part of its history. With approximately 130 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including: aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.
About Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastucture Practice: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has a national public finance practice that consistently ranks among the top bond, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel firms according to The Bond Buyer's nationwide and statewide rankings. The firm's Public Finance Practice has been serving the needs of state and local issuers, underwriters, credit providers, bondholders, and conduit borrowers throughout the United States for more than 30 years in virtually every area of public finance. The firm currently has more than 30 attorneys in the Public Finance Practice in its Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minneapolis, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, D.C. offices.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
