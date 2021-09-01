LONGVIEW, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EnVue Telematics celebrated 10 years as a leading provider of connected, intelligent vehicle technology for commercial fleets in August 2021. The Longview, Texas-based business continues to expand the services and products it offers, all focused on helping fleets make operations safer and more efficient.
Randy Read co-founded the company in 2011 with Susan Johnson, COO, after decades of experience working as a transportation industry professional. EnVue Telematics now offers a wide range of intelligent technologies in areas that include GPS tracking, dash cameras, advanced driver assistance systems, fleet services, risk management, powered and non-powered asset tracking, routing, and dispatching, and regulatory compliance.
For Read and Johnson, the goal from the start was to launch a company that provides fleets not only cutting-edge technology, but also works with clients before and after the sale.
"That's been the difference with EnVue Telematics from the beginning. We really set out to make a difference for our clients, whether it is helping them better manage risk, improving driver performance, reducing crash incidents, or ensuring regulatory compliance," said Read. "We've achieved that by working with clients before the sale to pick the right product and service for their situation, then working with them after the sale to make sure they get every benefit from what they purchase."
Johnson said the company's success is a tribute to the hard work of every EnVue Telematics' employee. The company that started with two people now employs 25 and has expanded operations into Mexico.
"Success at this level is never the result of one person's efforts, or even a handful of people," Johnson said. "It involves everyone on the EnVue Telematics team."
Because of the company's approach that emphasizes customer success, EnVue Telematics is now viewed as a premier consultative resource for fleets. Staffed with experts in the transportation industry, EnVue Telematics has clients across North America.
The company's success is reflected in data from clients. EnVue Telematics clients have reduced annual reportable accidents by as much as 25 percent, reduced accidents per million miles by as much as 20 percent, reduced maintenance cost by as much as 10 percent, and improved fuel economy by as much as 10 percent.
The list of EnVue Telematics partners also has grown over the years. It now includes Geotab, Samsara, Drivewyze, Fleetcor, LifeSaver, Ovation, Predictive Coach, Vnomics, and many more. EnVue Telematics works with these partners to deliver clients innovative technology tools and data analytics that provide solutions to their biggest challenges. The goal is to develop user-friendly solutions that help fleets run more efficient and safer operations.
"It's been a tremendous 10 years and we're proud of what we've accomplished," said Read. "But we're just getting started. We're looking forward to what we can accomplish in the next 10 years."
About EnVue Telematics
EnVue Telematics has 20 years' experience in providing intelligent technology solutions to the challenges facing commercial fleets. The company partners with leaders in data analytics and offers innovative telematics tools and safety devices that can solve challenges in areas such as asset tracking, safety, compliance, and route optimization. The company's user-friendly solutions combined with powerful data collection and information technology make fleet and asset management simple and more precise than ever before. EnVue Telematics also offers exceptional after-sale customer service to help clients make the most of their telematics purchases.
