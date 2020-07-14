DALLAS, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Educator and local author, Lauren Birman, is proud to release her first children's eBook published by Clarity Cat Publishing, LLC, Remembering Finn, through Amazon, on Tuesday, July 14. During these unprecedented and challenging times, Remembering Finn will teach families and pet lovers alike the subject of loss and how it can transform into something positive.
Meet Dallas Ragdoll cat family, Ty, Tasha and Finn. They are the fluffiest and most adorable cat family around. Follow Finn as he narrates his tale that is sure to shed fur, tears and the power of positivity right to your heart.
In recent studies, a majority of Americans are grieving, and especially now, during the COVID-19 pandemic. While Remembering Finn is a sensitive children's book, it's important for such awareness to permeate that is relevant to today's time. Pet loss is no different --- for many, our furry companions are family.
Lauren Birman is a Texas educator of nine years; she encourages her students to be creative and promotes the "read to succeed" motto. She currently lives in Richardson with her mother, father. and her two surviving cats, Ty and Tasha. Clarity Cat Publishing's mission is to promote growth and awareness of difficult, spiritual and unique topics to branch out to a variety of audiences.
More information can be found at Lauren Birman's Amazon book page and Facebook:
https://www.amazon.com/Remembering-Finn-Lauren-Birman-ebook/dp/B08C6ZR8HF/ref=zg_bsnr_155024011_13?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1&refRID=63T1ZQ5SY0Q3GSB4EYZQ
https://www.facebook.com/rememberingfinnbook/
Produced in partnership with ABC Book Publishers, Inc., a publishing and marketing firm that handles packaging, brand design, cover and page layout, printing, direct mailing, media buying, and manages post-press publicity.
Media Contact:
Lauren Birman, Clarity Cat Publishing, LLC
214-625-9662
243070@email4pr.com