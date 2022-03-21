DALLAS, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Latest ezAccounting business and payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has recently been updated and released with the 2022 941 tax form. The update is now available for current 2022 ezAccounting customers at no additional cost. Employers use Form 941 to: Report income taxes, Social Security tax, or Medicare tax withheld from employee's paychecks. Pay the employer's portion of Social Security or Medicare tax.
"ezAccounting business and payroll software from halfpriecesoft.com has been updated and released to include the 2022 941 form to report income taxes, social security tax, or Medicare tax withheld from employee's paychecks." said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Potential customers are invited to download and test eaAccounting for up to 30 days at no cost and obligation. Please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
for the no cost trial version.
EzAccounting is a great fit for accountants and business owners to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms all within one easy to use application
. The unique features include:
- Track business expenses and profits
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Quick start guide available for new customers
- Check verification not required
Priced at $159 per calendar year for a single installation, ezAccounting software is affordable for any business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com