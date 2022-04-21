The company provides the 4S's of simple, safe, sustainable, and smart products for a multitude of industries.
SAN ANTONIO, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GenEon Technologies, a provider of healthy and sustainable cleaning, degreasing, sanitizing, and disinfecting products, is thrilled to be celebrating its 10th anniversary during Earth Day as well as the industry recognition and reputation they've built over the years.
GenEon offers cleaners, degreasers, sanitizers, and disinfectants that are made on-demand using nothing more than water, electricity, and natural minerals; GenEon's proprietary disinfecting product is registered to kill the human coronavirus and is on the EPA List N registration (91112-2).
The company's products utilize Electrochemical Activation technology (ECA), which is more effective and safer than traditional chemicals and disinfectants. Additionally, GenEon helps organizations in all industries meet and exceed health and safety standards since the company's products do not leave behind harmful chemical residues or produce harsh fumes.
The company continues to innovate with products that are simple, safe, sustainable, and smart — the four qualities that make their on-site generation cleaning systems accessible for everyone. GenEon has become recognized as the premier leader in offering safe cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting solutions for professional and consumer markets.
Some notable mentions of the organizations that GenEon has worked with are: Georgia Tech, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Spelman College (Atlanta), Fresno Yosemite International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, West Point Military Academy, and more than 150 Cortland communities nationwide have benefited from what the company has to offer.
GenEon has provided its products and solutions to many educational institutions and districts in California, such as Fresno State College, Harvey Mudd College, and the unified school districts of Natomas, Kings Canyon, Elk Grove, and Fresno, to name a few.
Pat Hill is the Supervisor of Housekeeping Services at Spelman College, and here's what she had to say about GenEon. "I love using GenEon's Instaflow because it's easy to use, no harsh chemicals that could affect the staff, and I'm extremely happy with the performance of the product in how it degreases, cleans, sanitizes, and disinfects."
Hill then said switching to GenEon's products helped reduce absenteeism on campus, allowed her campus to reach its sustainability goals, and drastically cut the yearly costs of purchasing cleaning and disinfecting solutions from roughly $60,000 to $1,200 in just one year.
Hearing success stories similar to Hill's is not uncommon for the company, and there are more testaments like it on their testimonials page. Georgia Tech reduced its budget for buying chemical cleaning products by 90.7%, saving an estimated $300,000 a year after its custodial staff switched to using GenEon's safe and sustainable products.
Larry Smith, VP of Sales at GenEon, said, "Sustainability and a concern for health and wellness have moved from a 'nice-to-have' solution to a must-have in every industry. Anyone who spends time indoors wants to see that there's a genuine concern for their health and those around them while preserving the health of our planet at the same time."
Smith is a firm believer that sustainability and improving profitability can, and often do, go hand-in-hand. GenEon and its network of distributors are helping communities live and exist in healthier and more hygienic spaces every day. They're proud to work together and bring their ground-breaking cleaning solutions to customers across the country.
The recognition they've earned throughout the years and the various industries, communities, and educational organizations they've helped during the pandemic is a cause worth celebrating, especially when their anniversary as a sustainable company symbolically falls on Earth Day.
Per Syd Williams, GenEon's VP of Client Services, the company plans to release an additional lineup of products that generate cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting solutions on-site, without waste or plumbing required. GenEon's mission is to develop products, systems, and solutions that help clients and business partners transition to a world where sustainable cleaning is the new norm for safe, superior, and cost-effective results.
Whether a client needs products to clean or to eliminate harmful germs and create a healthier environment, GenEon Technologies has the solution.
The company has more updates in the pipeline as they celebrate 10 years of providing eco-friendly and sustainable products, so visit GenEon Technologies or call 866. 217.0205 to learn more about their innovative solutions.
Media Contact
Larry Smith — VP of Sales, GenEon Technologies, 978-985-1116, info@geneontech.com
SOURCE GenEon Technologies