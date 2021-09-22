AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Water, Inc. will be exhibiting at the Decorative Plumbing & Hardware Association (DPHA) Conference + Product Showcase in Austin, Texas from Sept. 22 to 25 in booth #227. On display will be the company's new Ozone Faucets and Side Spray, HousePure® suite of products, Acuva Water Purification System and Body Glove® Water Filters.
"We are excited to display our latest products to the plumbing and hardware industry at DPHA Conference this year, and debuting our new Ozone faucets and side spray," said Water, Inc. Vice President of Sales, Chris Arnold.
See below for product information that will be on display at the show:
- Ozone Faucets and Side Spray: The all-natural sanitizer for the kitchen. The Ozone Faucets and Side Spray, infuse Ozone into your tap water and with a 10-second rinse, kills 99% of bacteria, removes 75% of pesticides, and keeps food fresh two to three times longer than a tap water rinse. DPHA will be the debut of the Ozone Side Spray which offers the power and benefits of ozone to complement an existing faucet.
- Acuva Water Purification System: The Acuva Eco NX-SILVER Water Purification System utilizes patented UV-LED IntenseBeam™ Technology to eliminate up to 99.9999% of bacteria and viruses and provides clean drinking water instantly at the point of consumption.
- Body Glove Water Filters are the world's first environmentally-friendly activated carbon home water filtration systems to earn the Water Quality Association's (WQA) new sustainability certifications. These state of the art under sink and portable water filters will help eliminate the use of plastic water bottles that clog waterways and kill marine life.
- HousePure: From point-of-entry into the home to point-of-use, HousePure® products work together to reduce chemicals and toxins, help protect pipes, improve water quality, and help protect major appliances and plumbing. The HousePure® suite of products include filtration, ScaleStop, softeners, specialty items, and accessories to help guide a customized journey to premium water for the home.
For more information about Water, Inc. and its products, visit waterinc.com.
About Water, Inc.
Water, Inc. is a premier distributor and supplier of drinking water filter and purification products, whole house water treatment systems, decorative plumbing and luxury appliances. For more than 40 years, Water, Inc. has built a reputation for providing excellent products and unparalleled customer service throughout the western United States and nationally. For more information on Water, Inc. or its premier line of products, visit waterinc.com.
