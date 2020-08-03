THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $101.9 million compared to $164.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $216.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $26.2 million, or ($0.29) per share, compared to net loss of $12.1 million, or ($0.14) per share, for the first quarter of 2020, and net income of $4.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 results include the impact of the following:
- $8.3 million of pre-tax charges for write-downs of inventory in the Fluids Systems segment ($6.5 million after-tax);
- $2.8 million of pre-tax charges for severance costs ($2.2 million after-tax), including $2.6 million in the Fluids Systems segment and $0.2 million in the Corporate office;
- $0.8 million of pre-tax charges for facility closures and related exit costs in the Fluids Systems segment ($0.6 million after-tax); and
- $1.3 million pre-tax ($1.1 million after-tax) gain associated with the repurchase of $18.6 million of our convertible notes in the open market.
Combined, the impact of the above items resulted in a $11.9 million increase in operating loss and an $8.2 million increase in net loss ($0.09 per share) for the second quarter of 2020.
Paul Howes, Newpark's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The COVID-related shutdowns combined with the unprecedented market collapse over the past four months is unlike anything we've experienced before. In light of these market challenges and difficult working conditions, our highest priority has remained the health and safety of our global workforce. I am extremely proud of the performance of our entire organization in recent months, as we've swiftly executed actions from our strategic playbook aimed at rightsizing our organization in markets where longer-term softness is expected, aggressively managing our working capital to drive positive free cash flow generation, while continuing to safely support our customers. The impact of COVID is proving to be longer in duration and deeper than we originally anticipated, most notably within the EMEA region of Fluids Systems, where government-imposed restrictions on movements of personnel and products, along with ongoing uncertainty regarding the timing of COVID recovery are causing activity disruptions and project delays. Mats & Integrated Services has also experienced an elevated impact from COVID in the second quarter, with our Energy Infrastructure customers seeing delays in the issuance of governmental permits as well as supply chain and logistical restrictions, resulting in delays to planned projects.
"We moved quickly to adjust our cost structure beginning in the first quarter, reducing our global workforce by 25% in the first half of the year, including a 50% reduction in the US land Fluids business. We've also continued our aggressive management of liquidity, eliminating all non-critical capital investments and driving reductions in working capital balances. Benefitting from these actions, we generated $21 million of free cash flow and reduced our total debt balance by $27 million in the second quarter," added Howes.
"The Fluids Systems segment posted second quarter 2020 revenues of $75 million, reflecting a 44% sequential decline. With the combined impact of the oil and gas market collapse as well as COVID-related restrictions, revenues declined sharply in most major regions, with the exception of the Middle East, where revenues improved 9% sequentially. North America Fluids Systems revenues declined by $41 million sequentially, which included a $30 million reduction in US land markets and a $10 million decline in Canada. Outside of North America, revenues pulled back by $17 million sequentially to $29 million in the second quarter, reflecting a larger-than-anticipated impact from COVID restrictions combined with lower commodity prices. The impacts were felt to some extent across most of our international units, with Italy and North Africa contributing the majority of the decline. For the second quarter of 2020, 62% of Fluids Systems revenues were derived from international and offshore Gulf of Mexico markets.
Howes continued, "In the Mats and Integrated Services business, the increasing COVID disruptions led to a $6 million sequential decline in rental and service revenues in the second quarter. Product sales increased modestly on a sequential basis to $5 million in the second quarter, although order activity continues to be negatively impacted by customer uncertainty. For the second quarter of 2020, approximately 70% of the Mats and Integrated Services revenue was derived from Energy Infrastructure and other non-E&P end-markets.
"Despite the extremely challenging market conditions, we remain committed to driving positive free cash flow generation and reducing our debt, while taking the actions necessary to position the company to emerge as a leaner organization, less dependent upon the volatile US land E&P market," concluded Howes.
Segment Results
The Fluids Systems segment generated revenues of $74.7 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $132.8 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $172.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Segment operating loss was $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $2.3 million for the first quarter of 2020 and operating income of $12.2 million for the second quarter of 2019. Operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 includes a total of $11.7 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs, severance costs, and facility exit costs. Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 includes a total of $1.2 million of charges associated with inventory write-downs and severance costs.
The Mats and Integrated Services segment generated revenues of $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $43.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Segment operating income was $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million for the second quarter of 2019.
Repurchase of Convertible Notes due December 2021
During the second quarter of 2020, we repurchased $18.6 million of our Convertible Notes due December 2021 in the open market for a total cost of $15.3 million and recognized a $1.3 million gain on the extinguishment of debt. For the first half of 2020, we repurchased a total of $33.1 million of our Convertible Notes in the open market for a total cost of $29.1 million and recognized a $0.4 million gain on the extinguishment of debt. After giving effect to these repurchases, we had $66.9 million of Convertible Notes outstanding as of June 30, 2020.
Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added fluids and chemistry solutions in the oilfield, and engineered worksite and access solutions used in various commercial markets. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Revenues
$
101,946
$
164,550
$
216,412
$
266,496
$
427,885
Cost of revenues
112,290
146,084
177,933
258,374
352,909
Selling, general and administrative expenses
20,937
24,696
28,037
45,633
58,779
Other operating income, net
(742)
(344)
(472)
(1,086)
(396)
Operating income (loss)
(30,539)
(5,886)
10,914
(36,425)
16,593
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
781
1,982
990
2,763
(72)
Interest expense, net
2,912
3,201
3,523
6,113
7,179
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt
(1,334)
915
—
(419)
—
Income (loss) before income taxes
(32,898)
(11,984)
6,401
(44,882)
9,486
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(6,654)
164
2,095
(6,490)
3,898
Net income (loss)
$
(26,244)
$
(12,148)
$
4,306
$
(38,392)
$
5,588
Calculation of EPS:
Net income (loss) - basic and diluted
$
(26,244)
$
(12,148)
$
4,306
$
(38,392)
$
5,588
Weighted average common shares outstanding
89,981
89,645
89,806
89,813
89,958
Dilutive effect of stock options and
—
—
1,900
—
2,082
Dilutive effect of Convertible Notes
—
—
—
—
—
Weighted average common shares outstanding
89,981
89,645
91,706
89,813
92,040
Net income (loss) per common share - basic:
$
(0.29)
$
(0.14)
$
0.05
$
(0.43)
$
0.06
Net income (loss) per common share - diluted:
$
(0.29)
$
(0.14)
$
0.05
$
(0.43)
$
0.06
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Operating Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Revenues
Fluids systems
$
74,662
$
132,805
$
172,544
$
207,467
$
333,197
Mats and integrated services
27,284
31,745
43,868
59,029
94,688
Total revenues
$
101,946
$
164,550
$
216,412
$
266,496
$
427,885
Operating income (loss) (1)
Fluids systems
$
(25,059)
$
(2,268)
$
12,184
$
(27,327)
$
16,058
Mats and integrated services
1,005
3,062
9,276
4,067
22,814
Corporate office
(6,485)
(6,680)
(10,546)
(13,165)
(22,279)
Total operating income (loss)
$
(30,539)
$
(5,886)
$
10,914
$
(36,425)
$
16,593
Segment operating margin
Fluids systems
(33.6)
%
(1.7)
%
7.1
%
(13.2)
%
4.8
%
Mats and integrated services
3.7
%
9.6
%
21.1
%
6.9
%
24.1
%
(1) See table below for charges included.
Operating results include the impact of the following pre-tax charges:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Inventory write-downs
$
8,269
$
727
$
—
$
8,996
$
—
Severance costs
2,824
697
333
3,521
868
Facility closures and related exit costs
800
—
—
800
—
Modification of retirement policy
—
—
—
—
3,953
$
11,893
$
1,424
$
333
$
13,317
$
4,821
Fluids Systems
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Inventory write-downs
$
8,269
$
727
$
—
$
8,996
$
—
Severance costs
2,593
506
333
3,099
868
Facility closures and related exit costs
800
—
—
800
—
Modification of retirement policy
—
—
—
—
605
$
11,662
$
1,233
$
333
$
12,895
$
1,473
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
42,942
$
48,672
Receivables, net
139,627
216,714
Inventories
177,973
196,897
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
20,657
16,526
Total current assets
381,199
478,809
Property, plant and equipment, net
297,234
310,409
Operating lease assets
33,524
32,009
Goodwill
42,094
42,332
Other intangible assets, net
26,907
29,677
Deferred tax assets
3,047
3,600
Other assets
3,040
3,243
Total assets
$
787,045
$
900,079
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current debt
$
10,519
$
6,335
Accounts payable
52,364
79,777
Accrued liabilities
33,261
42,750
Total current liabilities
96,144
128,862
Long-term debt, less current portion
125,291
153,538
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
27,392
26,946
Deferred tax liabilities
21,875
34,247
Other noncurrent liabilities
8,906
7,841
Total liabilities
279,608
351,434
Common stock, $0.01 par value (200,000,000 shares authorized and 107,429,802
1,074
1,067
Paid-in capital
623,269
620,626
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(73,308)
(67,947)
Retained earnings
93,292
134,119
Treasury stock, at cost (16,784,471 and 16,958,418 shares, respectively)
(136,890)
(139,220)
Total stockholders' equity
507,437
548,645
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
787,045
$
900,079
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(38,392)
$
5,588
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:
Inventory impairments
8,996
—
Depreciation and amortization
22,915
23,070
Stock-based compensation expense
3,077
6,874
Provision for deferred income taxes
(11,418)
(1,514)
Credit loss expense
726
789
Gain on sale of assets
(2,163)
(5,128)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(419)
—
Amortization of original issue discount and debt issuance costs
2,801
2,973
Change in assets and liabilities:
Decrease in receivables
66,510
6,583
Decrease in inventories
7,512
3,868
Increase in other assets
(5,294)
(5,058)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
(26,577)
6,207
Decrease in accrued liabilities and other
(3,261)
(10,012)
Net cash provided by operating activities
25,013
34,240
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(10,655)
(23,866)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
7,963
5,708
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,692)
(18,158)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on lines of credit
117,068
135,952
Payments on lines of credit
(116,207)
(141,317)
Purchases of Convertible Notes
(29,124)
—
Debt issuance costs
—
(917)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
—
1,090
Purchases of treasury stock
(326)
(17,365)
Other financing activities
2,480
2,758
Net cash used in financing activities
(26,109)
(19,799)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(2,713)
(125)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(6,501)
(3,842)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
56,863
64,266
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
50,362
$
60,424
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
To help understand the Company's financial performance, the Company has supplemented its financial results that it provides in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with non-GAAP financial measures. Such financial measures include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, and the Ratio of Net Debt to Capital.
We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other parties in the evaluation of our performance and liquidity with that of other companies in our industry. Management uses these measures to evaluate our operating performance, liquidity and capital structure. In addition, our incentive compensation plan measures performance based on our consolidated EBITDA, along with other factors. The methods we use to produce these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from methods used by other companies. These measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and EBITDA Margin
The following tables reconcile the Company's net income (loss) or segment operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net income (loss) (GAAP) (1)
$
(26,244)
$
(12,148)
$
4,306
$
(38,392)
$
5,588
Interest expense, net
2,912
3,201
3,523
6,113
7,179
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
(6,654)
164
2,095
(6,490)
3,898
Depreciation and amortization
11,462
11,453
11,632
22,915
23,070
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
$
(18,524)
$
2,670
$
21,556
$
(15,854)
$
39,735
(1) See table above for charges included.
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Fluids Systems
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Operating income (loss) (GAAP) (1)
$
(25,059)
$
(2,268)
$
12,184
$
(27,327)
$
16,058
Depreciation and amortization
5,225
5,234
5,201
10,459
10,277
EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1)
(19,834)
2,966
17,385
(16,868)
26,335
Revenues
74,662
132,805
172,544
207,467
333,197
Operating Margin (GAAP)
(33.6)
%
(1.7)
%
7.1
%
(13.2)
%
4.8
%
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
(26.6)
%
2.2
%
10.1
%
(8.1)
%
7.9
%
(1) See table above for charges included.
Mats and Integrated Services
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Operating income (GAAP)
$
1,005
$
3,062
$
9,276
$
4,067
$
22,814
Depreciation and amortization
5,157
5,168
5,409
10,325
10,774
EBITDA (non-GAAP)
6,162
8,230
14,685
14,392
33,588
Revenues
27,284
31,745
43,868
59,029
94,688
Operating Margin (GAAP)
3.7
%
9.6
%
21.1
%
6.9
%
24.1
%
EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)
22.6
%
25.9
%
33.5
%
24.4
%
35.5
%
Newpark Resources, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Continued)
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's free cash flow:
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
20,625
$
4,388
$
31,971
$
25,013
$
34,240
Capital expenditures
(4,006)
(6,649)
(6,399)
(10,655)
(23,866)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and
4,290
3,673
3,937
7,963
5,708
Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
$
20,909
$
1,412
$
29,509
$
22,321
$
16,082
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of total debt to capital calculated in accordance with GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's ratio of net debt to capital:
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Current debt
$
10,519
$
6,335
Long-term debt, less current portion
125,291
153,538
Total Debt
135,810
159,873
Total stockholders' equity
507,437
548,645
Total Capital
$
643,247
$
708,518
Ratio of Total Debt to Capital
21.1
%
22.6
%
Total Debt
$
135,810
$
159,873
Less: cash and cash equivalents
(42,942)
(48,672)
Net Debt
92,868
111,201
Total stockholders' equity
507,437
548,645
Total Capital, Net of Cash
$
600,305
$
659,846
Ratio of Net Debt to Capital
15.5
%
16.9
%