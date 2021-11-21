DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Black Friday is on the horizon, and Cyber Monday is also not far behind; this is truly the most awaited time of the year. There's nothing like finding the best possible deals to make the holiday season better than ever. So this year, when shopping the heart out during Black Friday month, why not add some sparkle to it with an exquisite piece of jewelry from the unique moissanite rings collection at SHE·SAID·YES? With the Black Friday sale already started, now is the perfect time to get a beautiful piece of jewelry for the personal collection or buy the most enticing jewelry gift for loved ones from SHE•SAID•YES.
Founded in 1997, She Said Yes has become the world's most trusted designer brand of artistic, hand-crafted jewelry with a reputation for superior quality that stems from their decades-long experience of creating jewelry that is unique and modern. Each piece of SHE·SAID·YES jewelry is a pure work of art and comes with a free 365 days guarantee. In addition, a commitment to sell online only to avoid markups and unlimited customization of metals, stones, sizes, and easy 30 -day returns, what's not to love? For customers looking for something exclusive, the company also specializes in crafting personalized jewelry that reflects their vision and budget.
SHE•SAID•YES is committed to customer satisfaction, which is why it always strives to offer incredible deals, discounts, and promotional offers to make its jewelry more affordable and accessible for its customers.This year, the company is once again taking part in the Black Friday tradition, offering customers an incredible 20% off on all of its jewelry products. From the classic wedding rings to their best-selling moissanite bridal sets, the discounts apply to all items featured on the website. Just enter code BF20 at the checkout for 20% off on the entire purchase, now throughout November.
To the delight of fashion enthusiasts everywhere, SHE·SAID·YES is also offering a free express shipping service to anyone who purchases their products during the Black Friday Sale period. In addition, the online jewelry boutique is also giving a free 10k gold jewelry gift worth $200 with each order during this month. "With price drops on all items, free express shipping and the gift you can get all your holiday jewelry shopping done in one place! The Jewelry pieces are made with utmost care to make them timeless classics that you will enjoy for generations to come. Grab your favorite items from the collection at the best prices today!" says the representative of SHE·SAID·YES.
In addition, customers get a luxury package for free with all jewelry items purchases, so there is no need to worry about gift wrapping. The package includes a delicate shopping bag, luxury premium jewelry box, an elegant gift box, and an iconic red satin ribbon. To know more about SHE·SAID·YES, send an email at affiliate@shesaidyes.com or visit their website at https://www.shesaidyes.com to check out their collections and Black Friday discounts & deals.
Shesaidyes Jewelry, Shesaidyes Jewelry, +86 18991268905, affiliate@shesaidyes.com
