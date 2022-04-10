Xulon Press presents much-needed answers to centuries-old questions while exposing spiritual vs. scientific myths.
ONALASKA, Texas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Chris Singletary refreshingly summarizes an ongoing debate for readers in The Evidence for God: In Science and Scripture ($29.99, paperback, 9781662844539; $9.99, e-book, 9781662844546).
Singletary's book encapsulates answers to the age old questions regarding science and Scripture by busting what he refers to as "myths posing as science as well as myths posing as theological doctrine." He cleverly unifies common thought for both. Singletary explains his theory that if God is found in science and He is proven to be the author of Scripture, then "they will speak in unison where they overlap, and where they do not, they will answer their own questions." Readers will appreciate how the author thoroughly examines the "Intelligent Design" question in science and interestingly compares it with scriptural evidence.
"God informed me over a decade ago to write the book but I was not motivated enough to complete it," said Singletary. "With the passing of my wife, it led me to dedicate the remaining time I have on this earth to God."
Chris Singletary received his A.A.S. from Texas State Technical College and was recruited to work for Martin Marietta Aerospace on the external fuel tank of the space shuttle. After a few years working at the Michoud assembly facility in Louisiana, God called him to go to theological college, where he graduated with a pastoral degree. Singletary worked part-time in ministry while also working in the petrochemical field, where he has worked as a lead process analytical engineer and engineering manager for over thirty-five years. He has also been an avid amateur astronomer, a drone pilot, avid renaissance festival goer, carpenter and electrician.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Evidence for God: In Science and Scripture is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
