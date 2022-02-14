HOUSTON, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankel Building Group has been named 2021 Custom Home Builder of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). They were honored at the 2022 International Builders' Show in Orlando Florida on February 8, 2022.
The NAHB Custom Home Builder of the Year Award recognizes custom builders for their innovative achievements, professional leadership, and creativity in crafting one-of-a-kind custom homes.
Frankel Building Group is a family-owned custom home builder based in Houston, Texas. Established in 1988, Frankel offers a true one-stop shopping experience for home buyers — ranging from award-winning architecture, construction, and interior design to home care, land acquisition and custom pools. Frankel Building Group offers all services in-house and is the only custom home builder in Houston to do so.
"We strive to always be the best for our clients from our innovative designs and excellent customer service to our creative solutions," said Scott Frankel, Co-President. "This award is the highest honor in our industry and further solidifies that by making decisions in the best interest of those who trust us with their homes continues to be the best business model. This award is a testament to the incredible company my dad built and the amazing team at Frankel that dreams big and creates masterpieces for our clients."
In 2010, Frankel Building Group began building all its homes to LEED for Homes standards. These residences are more energy-efficient, more sustainable, and more environmentally friendly than conventionally built homes. Frankel Building Group is also able to construct LEED-certified homes at the same cost as a traditional home.
"When I started this business in 1988, my commitment was to customer service," said Jim Frankel, Chairman and Founder. "More than 30 years later, that has turned into a legacy of first-class luxury homes and providing award winning customer service. I am so proud of how this company has grown and how my sons have stepped up to continue to grow the Frankel name."
For a complete list of NAHB award winners, visit nahb.org/awards.
ABOUT FRANKEL BUILDING GROUP:
ABOUT NAHB:
The National Association of Home Builders is a Washington-based trade association representing more than 140,000 members involved in home building, remodeling, multifamily construction, property management, subcontracting, design, housing finance, building product manufacturing and other aspects of residential and light commercial construction. NAHB is affiliated with 700 state and local home builders associations around the country. NAHB's builder members will construct about 80 percent of the new housing units projected for this year.
