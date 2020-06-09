DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that Chairman and CEO Todd Bluedorn is scheduled to present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, June 11. Presentation materials and a live webcast beginning at 9:20 a.m. Central time can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.
