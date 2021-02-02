Key Takeaways: - New name -- Workrise -- reflects the company's mission of empowering the people who get hard work done in the skilled trades - Workrise will expand both internationally and domestically, opening roles in Austin, Texas, and Belfast, Northern Ireland, and field roles in Atlanta, Georgia, and Colorado - Workrise is committing to filling the skilled labor gap by placing 30,000 workers in roles by the end of 2021 -- and 100,000 by the end of 2023