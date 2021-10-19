AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KERV Interactive, a recognized technology company specializing in visual IR driven interactive video and data for brands, has brought on marketing and technology industry veteran and true Veteran of the US Navy, David Shackelford to be the company's Senior Director of the Southeast.
Shackelford will play a key role in educating agencies and brands on KERV's precision interactive video offerings and true shoppable technology to drive real results. Shackelford also brings a robust technology background working in the DSP space for the past six years and has a proven track record for helping marketers navigate the ever-changing programmatic space. Most recently, he served as Senior Director at Viant Technology, an enterprise-grade and people-based DSP. At Viant, David worked to build out the Southeast territory and developed many key relationships across brands and agencies that enhanced Viant's growth in the region. Before making the move to Viant, David was at Amobee, and he started his career agency side at Mindshare, working on the US Marine Corps account.
Shackelford is from Greensboro, North Carolina and is a proud United States Navy Veteran; he served 4.5 years in the Navy with a tour in Afghanistan. Prior to that, David attended North Carolina State University.
"David brings deep expertise in both ad technology and solving marketers' problems," said Jay Wolff, SVP, Revenue & Partnerships at KERV. "He has established relationships and extensive industry knowledge, and we are thrilled that he will help grow our commerce and shoppability capabilities in the Southeast."
To learn more, please visit https://kervit.com.
About KERV Interactive
Based in Austin, Texas, KERV Interactive is the world's most advanced interactive content and data company and is revolutionizing the future of video engagement through dimensional storytelling. KERV's digital advertising platform was built on cutting-edge, patented technology and adds extraordinary value to brands, agencies, and creative and data-science teams by creating audience-to-brand connections within video like never before. Leveraging breakthrough machine learning techniques and AI with unmatched processing speed, the KERV technology recognizes depth, dimension, and objects within a video just as precisely as the natural eye. KERV enables every frame in every scene of any digital video to be an immersive, interactive experience for consumers.
