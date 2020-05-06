AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuestionPro, a global leader in survey software and employee experience management, today announced it has launched QuestionPro LivePolls. A free, no login required trivia, quiz and poll platform built to not only engage but excite audiences.
LivePolls is the fastest way to gather feedback, test knowledge, and create spirited interaction at both virtual or in-person events. Since most of the time sending a survey is done asynchronously, surveys are sent out and the respondents can take the surveys when they want, hindering the time in which decisions can be made based on the collected data. LivePolls takes this model and turns it on its head. Creating real-time, interactive polling, trivia, and competition that allow for real-time decisions and showcase real-time outcomes.
QuestionPro LivePolls is prioritizing the concept of being able to gather insights and create excitement from participants all at the same time. LivePolls sets itself apart from the pack in four major ways:
- Timed questions: There aren't points just for correct answers, but also for how fast one responds. What makes it even more interesting is, the fastest respondent gets extra points.
- Leaderboard: Both the presenter and respondent can view the scoreboard. This makes the complete process quite transparent.
- Real-time results: Know your audiences' preferences with a chart that updates in real-time after each question.
- Score dashboard: Get a glimpse of device usage, top respondents, accuracy rate, and more.
"It is important now more than ever to find a way to engage with one another and promote emotional empathy amongst your coworkers, students, or attendees," said Vivek Bhaskaran, founder, and chief executive officer at QuestionPro. "There can never be too much fun in the world and QuestionPro looks forward to bringing the laughs, competition, and party to your calls, webinars, and future in-person events."
Learn more at www.questionpro.com/livepolls.
About QuestionPro
With over 3.5 million users worldwide, QuestionPro is a leading provider of online survey and insights solutions software. Insights include tools for creation, distribution, and analysis of surveys, as well as platforms for polling, mobile research, and data visualization. For over 14 years, QuestionPro has provided reliable technology to organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, to individual researchers.
