HOUSTON, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceaneering International, Inc. ("Oceaneering") (NYSE:OII) today announced that, beginning with results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, it will be reporting financial results consistent with its newly realigned operating segments. This realignment reflects how Oceaneering now manages its businesses and supports its ongoing efforts to achieve greater cost efficiencies.
Rod Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, "An integral part of our cost-savings effort has focused on exploiting synergies within our businesses. As a result of this effort, we have reorganized our business units into segments that better leverage common attributes, which we believe will drive increased value for our customers and our shareholders. The new structure organizes the company's business units around five operating segments, as follows:
- Subsea Robotics - Our Subsea Robotics ("SSR") segment consists of our prior Remotely Operated Vehicles ("ROV") segment, and ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment) and survey services (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). Senior Vice President, Martin J. McDonald is leading this segment.
- Manufactured Products - Our Manufactured Products ("MP") segment consists of our manufactured products business (previously in our Subsea Products segment), and theme park entertainment systems and automated guided vehicles ("AGV") (previously in our Advanced Technologies segment). The alignment of entertainment systems and AGV with our manufactured products business allows us to leverage our manufacturing and project management expertise in these commercial businesses. Senior Vice President, Shaun R. Roedel is leading this segment.
- Offshore Projects Group - Our Offshore Projects Group ("OPG") segment consists of our prior Subsea Projects segment, less survey services and global data solutions, and our service and rental business, less ROV tooling (previously in our Subsea Products segment). This combination brings together business units that frequently work together and promotes increased efficiency in bidding, project management, and the use of offshore technicians. Senior Vice President, Benjamin M. Laura is leading this segment.
- Integrity Management & Digital Solutions - Our Integrity Management & Digital Solutions ("IMDS") segment consists of our prior Asset Integrity segment and our global data solutions business ("GDS") (previously in our Subsea Projects segment). The inclusion of GDS in this segment facilitates optimized digital and software solutions to our integrity management services. Senior Vice President, Kishore Sundararajan is leading this segment.
- Aerospace and Defense Technologies - Our Aerospace and Defense Technologies ("ADTech") segment consists of our government business (previously in our Advanced Technologies segment), focused on defense subsea technologies, marine services, and space systems. Senior Vice President, Philip G. Beierl is leading this segment.
"We are confident that this realignment will promote increased efficiencies and contribute meaningfully to our previously announced cost-reduction objectives."
A table depicting Oceaneering's realigned reporting segments follows. The impact on Oceaneering's 2020 first half reported financial results is detailed in the attached tables as well.
Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking. The forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements concerning Oceaneering's beliefs that its realigned business segments will: drive increased value; leverage expertise; and promote increased efficiencies and cost-reduction objectives. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on current information and expectations of Oceaneering that involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions affecting Oceaneering's business, including risks typically attendant to changes in management and reporting structures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual outcomes could vary materially from those indicated. These and other risks are more fully described in Oceaneering's latest annual report on Form 10-K and its other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Oceaneering is a global provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore energy industry. Through the use of its applied technology expertise, Oceaneering also serves the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries.
For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.
Contact:
Mark Peterson
Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Oceaneering International, Inc.
713-329-4507
investorrelations@oceaneering.com
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NEW SEGMENTS
Subsea
Manufactured
Offshore
Integrity
Aerospace and
ROV
Distribution Systems
AGV Solutions
Vessels
Service & Rental (well intervention, Installation Workover Control Systems (IWOCS), large work packages)
Non-destructive Testing (NDT)
Integrity Management
Digital Solutions: Maritime Shipping and GDS
Defense Subsea Technologies
Marine Services
Space Systems
Business remains in renamed segment
SEGMENT INFORMATION (RECAST)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
($ in thousands)
Subsea Robotics
Revenue
$
119,234
$
152,450
$
139,770
$
259,004
$
281,056
Gross margin
$
21,324
$
25,458
$
19,473
$
40,797
$
39,046
Operating income (loss)
$
11,662
$
14,714
$
(94,083)
$
(82,421)
$
17,820
Operating income (loss) %
10
%
10
%
(67)
%
(32)
%
6
%
ROV Days available
22,750
25,006
22,750
45,500
49,512
ROV Days utilized
13,501
15,423
14,853
28,354
28,365
ROV Utilization
59
%
62
%
65
%
62
%
57
%
Manufactured Products
Revenue
$
100,570
$
116,964
$
166,534
$
267,104
$
220,001
Gross margin
$
13,679
$
13,693
$
17,949
$
31,628
$
22,931
Operating income (loss)
$
3,865
$
3,542
$
(66,138)
$
(62,273)
$
3,228
Operating income (loss) %
4
%
3
%
(40)
%
(23)
%
1
%
Backlog at end of period
$
380,000
$
570,000
$
427,000
$
380,000
$
570,000
Offshore Projects Group
Revenue
$
73,840
$
84,585
$
74,254
$
148,094
$
200,078
Gross margin
$
3,170
$
2,853
$
2,095
$
5,265
$
11,826
Operating income (loss)
$
(4,135)
$
(5,027)
$
(79,323)
$
(83,458)
$
(2,758)
Operating income (loss) %
(6)
%
(6)
%
(107)
%
(56)
%
(1)
%
Integrity Management & Digital Solutions
Revenue
$
53,969
$
66,857
$
64,729
$
118,698
$
132,725
Gross margin
$
5,455
$
7,773
$
9,792
$
15,247
$
14,882
Operating income (loss)
$
(1,825)
$
(464)
$
(121,535)
$
(123,360)
$
(1,948)
Operating income (loss) %
(3)
%
(1)
%
(188)
%
(104)
%
(1)
%
Aerospace and Defense Technologies
Revenue
$
79,603
$
74,925
$
91,381
$
170,984
$
155,807
Gross margin
$
17,313
$
13,893
$
17,485
$
34,798
$
27,274
Operating income (loss)
$
13,430
$
9,362
$
12,971
$
26,401
$
18,505
Operating income (loss) %
17
%
12
%
14
%
15
%
12
%
Unallocated Expenses
Gross margin
$
(18,404)
$
(21,687)
$
(20,042)
$
(38,446)
$
(46,389)
Operating income (loss)
$
(28,179)
$
(31,762)
$
(32,649)
$
(60,828)
$
(66,196)
Total
Revenue
$
427,216
$
495,781
$
536,668
$
963,884
$
989,667
Gross margin
$
42,537
$
41,983
$
46,752
$
89,289
$
69,570
Operating income (loss)
$
(5,182)
$
(9,635)
$
(380,757)
$
(385,939)
$
(31,349)
Operating income (loss) %
(1)
%
(2)
%
(71)
%
(40)
%
(3)
%
The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables in our Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information section for financial measures that management considers representative of our ongoing operations.
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (RECAST)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Jun 30, 2020
Jun 30, 2019
(in thousands)
Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions
$
10,631
$
40,898
$
27,229
$
37,860
$
70,862
Depreciation and amortization:
Energy Services and Products
Subsea Robotics
$
25,080
$
31,640
$
139,187
$
164,267
$
64,827
Manufactured Products
3,587
4,987
15,964
19,551
10,033
Offshore Projects Group
8,255
9,826
74,907
83,162
20,148
Integrity Management & Digital Solutions
757
2,025
124,343
125,100
4,083
Total Energy Services and Products
37,679
48,478
354,401
392,080
99,091
Aerospace and Defense Technologies
658
644
687
1,345
1,358
Unallocated Expenses
361
1,182
1,108
1,469
2,341
Total Depreciation and Amortization
$
38,698
$
50,304
$
356,196
$
394,894
$
102,790
Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment expense, reflected in the depreciation and amortization expense above, was $310 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the six months ended June 30, 2020.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have included disclosures by segment of Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA and EBITDA Margins are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA Margins (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. The tables that follow provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment (Recast)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
11,662
$
3,865
$
(4,135)
$
(1,825)
$
13,430
$
(28,179)
$
(5,182)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Restructuring expenses and other
1,380
1,212
1,405
1,536
—
175
5,708
Total of adjustments
1,380
1,212
1,405
1,536
—
175
5,708
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
$
13,042
$
5,077
$
(2,730)
$
(289)
$
13,430
$
(28,004)
$
526
Revenue
$
119,234
$
100,570
$
73,840
$
53,969
$
79,603
$
427,216
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
10
%
4
%
(6)
%
(3)
%
17
%
(1)
%
Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts
11
%
5
%
(4)
%
(1)
%
17
%
—
%
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
14,714
$
3,542
$
(5,027)
$
(464)
$
9,362
$
(31,762)
$
(9,635)
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
$
14,714
$
3,542
$
(5,027)
$
(464)
$
9,362
$
(31,762)
$
(9,635)
Revenue
$
152,450
$
116,964
$
84,585
$
66,857
$
74,925
$
495,781
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
10
%
3
%
(6)
%
(1)
%
12
%
(2)
%
Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts
10
%
3
%
(6)
%
(1)
%
12
%
(2)
%
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
(94,083)
$
(66,138)
$
(79,323)
$
(121,535)
$
12,971
$
(32,649)
$
(380,757)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Long-lived assets impairments
—
61,074
7,522
167
—
—
68,763
Long-lived assets write-offs
7,328
—
—
—
—
—
7,328
Goodwill impairment
102,118
11,388
66,285
123,214
—
—
303,005
Restructuring expenses and other
919
1,984
1,216
2,231
—
280
6,630
Total of adjustments
110,365
74,446
75,023
125,612
—
280
385,726
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
$
16,282
$
8,308
$
(4,300)
$
4,077
$
12,971
$
(32,369)
$
4,969
Revenue
$
139,770
$
166,534
$
74,254
$
64,729
$
91,381
$
536,668
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
(67)
%
(40)
%
(107)
%
(188)
%
14
%
(71)
%
Operating income (loss) % using adjusted amounts
12
%
5
%
(6)
%
6
%
14
%
1
%
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment (Recast)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity
Aerospace
Unallocated
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
(82,421)
$
(62,273)
$
(83,458)
$
(123,360)
$
26,401
$
(60,828)
$
(385,939)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Long-lived assets impairments
—
61,074
7,522
167
—
—
68,763
Long-lived assets write-offs
7,328
—
—
—
—
—
7,328
Goodwill impairment
102,118
11,388
66,285
123,214
—
—
303,005
Restructuring expenses and other
2,299
3,196
2,621
3,767
—
455
12,338
Total of adjustments
111,745
75,658
76,428
127,148
—
455
391,434
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
$
29,324
$
13,385
$
(7,030)
$
3,788
$
26,401
$
(60,373)
$
5,495
Revenue
$
259,004
$
267,104
$
148,094
$
118,698
$
170,984
$
963,884
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
(32)
%
(23)
%
(56)
%
(104)
%
15
%
(40)
%
Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts
11
%
5
%
(5)
%
3
%
15
%
1
%
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity
Aerospace
Unallocated
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
17,820
$
3,228
$
(2,758)
$
(1,948)
$
18,505
$
(66,196)
$
(31,349)
Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
$
17,820
$
3,228
$
(2,758)
$
(1,948)
$
18,505
$
(66,196)
$
(31,349)
Revenue
$
281,056
$
220,001
$
200,078
$
132,725
$
155,807
$
989,667
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
6
%
1
%
(1)
%
(1)
%
12
%
(3)
%
Operating income (loss)% using adjusted amounts
6
%
1
%
(1)
%
(1)
%
12
%
(3)
%
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment (Recast)
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
11,662
$
3,865
$
(4,135)
$
(1,825)
$
13,430
$
(28,179)
$
(5,182)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
25,080
3,587
8,255
757
658
361
38,698
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
(2,653)
(2,653)
EBITDA
36,742
7,452
4,120
(1,068)
14,088
(30,471)
30,863
Adjustments for the effects of:
Restructuring expenses and other
1,380
1,212
1,405
1,536
—
175
5,708
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
3,908
3,908
Total of adjustments
1,380
1,212
1,405
1,536
—
4,083
9,616
Adjusted EBITDA
$
38,122
$
8,664
$
5,525
$
468
$
14,088
$
(26,388)
$
40,479
Revenue
$
119,234
$
100,570
$
73,840
$
53,969
$
79,603
$
427,216
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
10
%
4
%
(6)
%
(3)
%
17
%
(1)
%
EBITDA Margin
31
%
7
%
6
%
(2)
%
18
%
7
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
32
%
9
%
7
%
1
%
18
%
9
%
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
14,714
$
3,542
$
(5,027)
$
(464)
$
9,362
$
(31,762)
$
(9,635)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
31,640
4,987
9,826
2,025
644
1,182
50,304
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
(328)
(328)
EBITDA
46,354
8,529
4,799
1,561
10,006
(30,908)
40,341
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
(59)
(59)
Total of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(59)
(59)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,354
$
8,529
$
4,799
$
1,561
$
10,006
$
(30,967)
$
40,282
Revenue
$
152,450
$
116,964
$
84,585
$
66,857
$
74,925
$
495,781
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
10
%
3
%
(6)
%
(1)
%
12
%
(2)
%
EBITDA Margin
30
%
7
%
6
%
2
%
13
%
8
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
30
%
7
%
6
%
2
%
13
%
8
%
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Subsea
Manufactured Products
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
(94,083)
$
(66,138)
$
(79,323)
$
(121,535)
$
12,971
$
(32,649)
$
(380,757)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
139,187
15,964
74,907
124,343
687
1,108
356,196
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
(6,264)
(6,264)
EBITDA
45,104
(50,174)
(4,416)
2,808
13,658
(37,805)
(30,825)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Long-lived assets impairments
—
61,074
7,522
167
—
—
68,763
Restructuring expenses and other
919
1,984
1,216
2,231
—
280
6,630
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
7,050
7,050
Total of adjustments
919
63,058
8,738
2,398
—
7,330
82,443
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,023
$
12,884
$
4,322
$
5,206
$
13,658
$
(30,475)
$
51,618
Revenue
$
139,770
$
166,534
$
74,254
$
64,729
$
91,381
$
536,668
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
(67)
%
(40)
%
(107)
%
(188)
%
14
%
(71)
%
EBITDA Margin
32
%
(30)
%
(6)
%
4
%
15
%
(6)
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
33
%
8
%
6
%
8
%
15
%
10
%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment (Recast)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Subsea
Manufactured
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
(82,421)
$
(62,273)
$
(83,458)
$
(123,360)
$
26,401
$
(60,828)
$
(385,939)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
164,267
19,551
83,162
125,100
1,345
1,469
394,894
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
(8,917)
(8,917)
EBITDA
81,846
(42,722)
(296)
1,740
27,746
(68,276)
38
Adjustments for the effects of:
Long-lived assets impairments
—
61,074
7,522
167
—
—
68,763
Restructuring expenses and other
2,299
3,196
2,621
3,767
—
455
12,338
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
10,958
10,958
Total of adjustments
2,299
64,270
10,143
3,934
—
11,413
92,059
Adjusted EBITDA
$
84,145
$
21,548
$
9,847
$
5,674
$
27,746
$
(56,863)
$
92,097
Revenue
$
259,004
$
267,104
$
148,094
$
118,698
$
170,984
$
963,884
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
(32)
%
(23)
%
(56)
%
(104)
%
15
%
(40)
%
EBITDA Margin
32
%
(16)
%
—
%
1
%
16
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
32
%
8
%
7
%
5
%
16
%
10
%
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
Subsea
Manufactured
Offshore
Integrity Management
Aerospace
Unallocated Expenses
Total
($ in thousands)
Operating Income (Loss) as reported in accordance with GAAP
$
17,820
$
3,228
$
(2,758)
$
(1,948)
$
18,505
$
(66,196)
$
(31,349)
Adjustments for the effects of:
Depreciation and amortization
64,827
10,033
20,148
4,083
1,358
2,341
102,790
Other pre-tax
—
—
—
—
—
(113)
(113)
EBITDA
82,647
13,261
17,390
2,135
19,863
(63,968)
71,328
Adjustments for the effects of:
Foreign currency (gains) losses
—
—
—
—
—
(673)
(673)
Total of adjustments
—
—
—
—
—
(673)
(673)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
82,647
$
13,261
$
17,390
$
2,135
$
19,863
$
(64,641)
$
70,655
Revenue
$
281,056
$
220,001
$
200,078
$
132,725
$
155,807
$
989,667
Operating income (loss) % as reported in accordance with GAAP
6
%
1
%
(1)
%
(1)
%
12
%
(3)
%
EBITDA Margin
29
%
6
%
9
%
2
%
13
%
7
%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
29
%
6
%
9
%
2
%
13
%
7
%