IRVING, Texas, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptricity is pleased to announce the addition of Gregory Kemp as the SVP of Professional Services to the executive leadership team. Mr. Kemp, a revenue growth expert, comes to Apptricity with more than 20 years in the professional services sector having served some of the world's leading corporate and private equity firms. Mr. Kemp is a seasoned veteran skilled in building out high-caliber teams to deliver financial and operational impact.
"Apptricity is delivering the industry leading real-time enterprise asset tracking solutions to the government and commercial sectors and I am thrilled to be a part of the world-class leadership team that we are putting in place to accelerate the growth potential," said Kemp. "With our technical superiority combined with the game-changing team we are building, Apptricity is poised to become the dominate player in the IoT Industry."
Mr. Kemp has used his extensive experience applying best practices to data management, operational processes, and organizational alignment to drive revenue improvements. His focus at Apptricity will be to scale up the professional services organization to improve the implementation timelines and overall client experience.
Mr. Kemp is a graduate of the University of Texas – Austin.
About Apptricity
The leader in global real-time personnel and asset management, Apptricity provides continuous asset tracking and supply chain solutions with the most clear, accurate, and dependable monitoring and data intelligence available. We place our clients at the center of all we do, providing them with uninterrupted access to mission critical information in real time.
