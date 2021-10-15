HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PreCheck, a background screening and credentialing firm specializing in healthcare, today announced it was named by CIO Applications magazine as one of the Top 10 Oracle Solution Companies for 2021. This distinction recognizes the top companies who provide the best-in-class solutions to help organizations gain the most from their Oracle investments.
PreCheck's suite of solutions address the compliance challenges and talent screening needs of healthcare organizations. As a technology-enabled employment screening provider, PreCheck offers technology integrations with leading human capital management solutions including Oracle Recruiting Cloud and Oracle Taleo Enterprise.
"It's an honor to be recognized as a leading Oracle solution provider by CIO Applications," said Zach Daigle, President of PreCheck. "In today's highly competitive, dynamically changing healthcare environment, the ability to provide quality care begins with hiring and retaining the most qualified talent. Throughout the years, PreCheck has partnered with the leading human capital management and credentialing solution providers to provide streamlined talent screening solutions for the healthcare industry. More than ever, we are committed to resolving healthcare's talent acquisition challenges with our technology-enabled approach to improving efficiency."
Today, PreCheck offers a wide range of tech-enabled services catered to healthcare organizations, including employment screening and credentialing, professional license monitoring, exclusion and sanction screening, immunization tracking, electronic I-9, E-Verify processing, drug testing, and employee health testing. For more information about PreCheck's award-winning suite of solutions, visit http://www.PreCheck.com.
About PreCheck
Founded in 1983, PreCheck has focused exclusively on serving the healthcare industry's background screening and employment qualification needs since 1993. PreCheck serves over 5,000 hospitals, long-term care facilities, clinics, educational institutions, and other ancillary healthcare organizations, across the U.S. PreCheck has evolved over time from a background screening provider into a turnkey outsourcing solutions provider, offering a full suite of background screening, compliance monitoring, and credentialing solutions all designed to help its clients adhere to the extensive regulations governing the healthcare industry. Based in Houston, PreCheck is a six-time recognized Inc. 5000 company and has achieved Background Screening Credentialing Council Accreditation by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). Please visit http://www.precheck.com for more information.
Media Contact
Antique Nguyen, PreCheck, 832-200-7527, antiquenguyen@precheck.com
Shannon Shoemaker, Cisive, 614-940-3301, sshoemaker@cisive.com
SOURCE PreCheck