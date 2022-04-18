Grand Opening This Saturday, April 23rd, will Benefit Connor Man, a Family Partner of the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation
AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand delivery brand that invented the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, has opened a new Houston-area location in the Pearland Town Center at 11200 Broadway Street #410.
To celebrate, Tiff's Treats is holding a grand opening this Saturday, April 23rd, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., benefiting Connor Man, a Family Partner of the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for the deadliest form of childhood cancer. Cookie fans should buy tickets now, as tickets are limited. A $5 ticket scores each guest a dozen warm, freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle. Guests can purchase up to 4 dozen additional cookies for just $5 per dozen. The first 100 guests in line will receive a $50 Tiff's Treats gift card, and anyone in line by 8:45 a.m. is eligible to be randomly selected for fabulous prizes:
- A grand prize of a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card, a free Tiff's Treats Elites® membership for a year, which features unlimited free deliveries and special deals, and a 1-year Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month Subscription
- A 2nd place prize of a $200 Tiff's Treats gift card and a 6-month Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month subscription
- A 3rd place prize of a $100 Tiff's Treats gift card and a 3-month Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month subscription
"We're seeing incredible demand for fresh, warm cookies in the fast-growing Pearland area, and we're thrilled to celebrate our new location by raising funds for Connor Man and the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
For the last seven years since meeting the family of young Connor, who succumbed to DIPG, Tiff's Treats has supported his family's fight against childhood brain cancer at the local level, and in 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation Tiff's Treats' first corporate charity partner. The mission of the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation is to inspire and fund game-changing research to discover effective treatments for pediatric brain cancer, with an emphasis on diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). While the survival rate for DIPG is still nearly 0%, doctors now believe a cure is within reach.
Grand opening guests who bring a children's toy to donate to MD Anderson Children's Hospital, where Connor received treatment, will receive a $5 Tiff's Treats gift card (limit one per family).
Tiff's Treats' Pearland store is now open with a full menu of classic cookies and treats available for warm, fresh delivery or in-store pickup. The store's cookie delivery zone serves west Pearland, and can reach all of Pearland as well as Sienna Plantation through courier delivery for an added charge. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen's eagerly anticipated book, It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, launched at booksellers nationwide this month. The book tells their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers that is valued at over $500 million, and exclusively features homemade versions of some of Tiff's Treats' favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 76 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
Media Contact
Katie Gaide, Tiff's Treats, 5127455572, katiegaide@cookiedelivery.com
SOURCE Tiff's Treats