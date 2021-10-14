DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons, LLP, a premier litigation firm, is proud to announce the newest Thompson Coe office located in San Antonio, Texas. This office joins other Firm locations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota.
This office represents the strategic expansion of the Thompson Coe brand in Texas. An office in San Antonio allows the Firm to focus on deepening relationships with its existing clients who have an established presence in the city and strengthen its capabilities in the region with access to the Rio Grande Valley.
"We are extremely pleased to continue our growth in Texas," said Shawn Phelan, Chair of the Management Committee. "Thompson Coe has been serving clients in south Texas and the Valley for decades and now we have a legitimate foothold in the San Antonio legal community."
This new office will expand on the vision of the Thompson Coe founding partners and is a timely complement to its 70th Anniversary celebration this year.
The San Antonio office will be managed by partner David Khirallah, who joined Thompson Coe in 2017. David is a trial lawyer who defends insurance carriers in all aspects of contractual and extra-contractual litigation, and companies facing lawsuits involving serious personal injuries, death, and catastrophic property damage. Additionally, David represents business owners, contractors, and property owners against a wide variety of premises liability and negligence claims.
"We are excited to have a local presence in San Antonio and look forward to building relationships and partnering with clients who operate in and around the great city," said David Khirallah. "We will bring the commitment and dedication to excellence that our clients have come to expect from the Thompson Coe."
Joining David at the Thompson Coe San Antonio office to welcome clients will be senior attorney Jessica Gonzales. Jessica is a litigation attorney whose practice focuses on defending claims involving personal injury, premises liability, and construction defect. She also represents clients in insurance coverage and bad-faith matters.
The San Antonio office is located in North San Antonio at 9901 I.H. 10 West, Suite 800, San Antonio, TX 78230.
About Thompson Coe
Founded in 1951, Thompson Coe has been providing legal services to clients both regionally and nationally for 70 years. Thompson Coe is 200+ attorney firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; New Orleans, Louisiana; and St. Paul, Minnesota. The firm is highly recognized for its civil litigation capabilities and our diverse group of attorneys has the experience, resources, and capacity to respond to the multi-service demands of our clients across multiple states and industries. Thompson Coe offers comprehensive legal services in areas of Insurance Litigation and Coverage, Products Liability, Mass Torts, Property and Casualty Litigation, Labor and Employment, Business & Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability, Appellate Law, Insurance Regulation, State Legislation, and Business Transactions, among others. Thompson Coe is recognized as a "Band 1" law firm for Insurance in Texas by Chambers & Partners USA 2004-2021.
Media Contact
Liz Landry, Thompson Coe, 214-871-8200, llandry@thompsoncoe.com
SOURCE Thompson Coe