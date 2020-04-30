AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While this year's Mother's Day looks a little different than years prior, shoppers should still take the opportunity to lift up the mother figure in their lives. According to recent data from RetailMeNot, 75% of Americans plan to make a purchase for Mother's Day this year. And with the limitations due to COVID-19, consumers may need to get creative and make their purchases earlier to meet shipping deadlines.
Mother's Day falls on Sunday May 10 this year, and Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, suggests shoppers start shopping earlier this year to ensure gifts arrive on time. "Since processing and shipping could cause delays with delivery, plan on ordering gifts 10-14 days in advance to guarantee they arrive on time." She adds, "It's important to get creative this year. Consider buying a gift card she can use later to her favorite spa or restaurant and be sure to check RetailMeNot and save up to 65% on gifts like personalized items, flowers, food delivery and more."
For more information on how to score savings for Mother's Day gifts and make sure they arrive on time, visit the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal.
Mother's Day Spending:
- 75% of Americans plan to make a purchase for Mother's Day this year, spending an average of $97 on gifts.
- Millennials plan to spend the most on mom compared to other generations, averaging around $111.
- Men will be spending $123 this year on Mother's Day gifts, while women plan on spending $69.
Top Gifts This Year:
- 35% of moms are hoping to receive a nice dinner, which can still be achieved by cooking at home or ordering takeout from her favorite restaurant. Right now, shoppers can save 25% off their first food delivery purchase with DoorDash.
- 28% of moms are hoping to receive a gift card. Skirboll suggests, "Consider purchasing a gift card to L'Occitane so she can create a spa at home, or Macy's where she can buy some chic loungewear, the perfect quarantine accessory."
- 19% are hoping to receive flowers, and our RetailMeNot data shows flowers remain the top gift to give for Mother's Day with 43% of Americans intending to purchase an arrangement for mom. Shoppers can save 20% off sitewide.
- Pro tip: With COVID-19 keeping us away from loved ones this year, Mother's Day is being celebrated virtually for many Americans. Right now, shoppers can get $50 off Portal from Facebook to stay in touch with loved ones through the remainder of quarantine.
Don't Forget About Shipping Deadlines:
- 1-800-Flowers.com: Right now, shoppers can save up to 40% on flowers and gifts, and with next-day and same-day no-contact flower delivery, you can be sure it'll arrive safely in time for her special day.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Order by today, April 30, to get presents in time with standard shipping, plus free shipping on $39+.
- Hallmark: For standard ground shipping, be sure to order by May 4, and for expedited, order by May 5. If you order by May 6, rush delivery is required, but same-day pickup is also available at hundreds of Hallmark stores in most major metropolitan areas.
