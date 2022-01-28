HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Services leader AMSYS Innovative Solutions has been named a top cybersecurity company by The Houston Business Journal for the fifth year in a row. The honor demonstrates the excellent services that the company provides clients intent on protecting themselves from growing online threats.
"We are truly honored by winning this designation for the fifth year in a row," stated AMSYS Founder and CEO Khalid Parekh. "We pride ourselves on 19 Years of excellence based on the principles of integrity, honor, and mutual gain. As future decisions are made, we are always keeping in mind the prosperity of the AMSYS Family, be it our employees, clients, or partners. It is very edifying to win this honor again since it makes clear that our hard work is delivering excellence for our clients."
AMSYS is an international group that works in numerous verticals, including IT Managed Services, Cyber Security, Cloud and Voice Solutions, Physical Security, Data Center, AV and Wireless Solutions, Network Cabling, Neobanking and Smart Buildings. All our work is backed by a seasoned team with decades of experience in their respective fields.
"AMSYS Innovative Solutions is honored to be named a top cyber security company and we are also very serious about the work that we undertake on behalf of our client partners," stated Justin Upchurch CCNP, CCDP, President AMSYS Integrated Technology Solutions. "As just reported in the Allianz Risk Barometer, cyber threats are the greatest concern for companies in 2022. The threat of ransomware attacks, data breaches or IT outages worries companies even more than business and supply chain disruption, natural disasters or the COVID-19 pandemic. AMSYS Innovative Solutions lives these threats every day and therefore understands the challenges and is committed to ensuring that we provide the best cyber security services available."
The Allianz Risk Barometer cited is an annual survey that incorporates the views of 2,650 experts in 89 countries and territories, including CEOs, risk managers, brokers and insurance experts.
