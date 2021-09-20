SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher "Chris" Nuels shares a historical tale of the trials and tribulations of characters of color as they transition from a lifetime of slavery to men, and finally to leaders in his new novel "All Men Are Created … An American Story: Sparta Territory: The Beginning" (published by Archway Publishing)
It is 1865 in a war-torn America as battles between the North and South rage throughout the land. The story details the journey of three former slaves — Amra, Fieldhand, and Fessa — and their journey from slavery to men and Americans. They join the fight for freedom as part of a special unit comprised of former black slaves and a white prisoners. Each sets out on a journey to find freedom in a country where their enemies are determined to keep them in servitude. "All Men Are Created … An American Story" gives insight into the problems blacks facing white leadership in dealing with black soldiers and other minorities during that time and the same issues whites had to deal with other whites as it relates to relationships with Negroes.
"I would like my readers to understand and appreciate that America is a very complex, ugly, and beautiful country all at the same time. We need to embrace and understand all aspects of our history so that we learn and grow as a country, which is what we should be doing as a country, learning and growing," Nuels says. "I would like my readers to feel something for the American characters, minus color, and to wish them well as they learn and grow."
"All Men Are Created … An American Story" is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, from Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/All-Men-Created-American-Story-ebook/dp/B09FPNZHJG.
"All Men Are Created … An American Story"
By Christopher "Chris" Nuels
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 388 pages | ISBN 9781665710930
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 388 pages | ISBN 9781665710954
E-Book | 388 pages | ISBN 9781665710947
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Christopher "Chris" Nuels is a former major in the United States Army and Bronze Star recipient. Since his transition from the military, he has been a bank and non-profit executive and is currently a strategic advisor for Air Force Civil Engineering Center Installations. Nuels is also the founder of a nonprofit, A&B's Please, that assists youth in attending college tuition-free. He is the father of three and resides with his wife in San Antonio, Texas.
Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.
