RIVER OAKS, Texas, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lanton Hamby, who has been a special education teacher for over twenty years, has completed his new book "Kugelach Stones for a Dagger": an emotional and entertaining novel that follows a young Jewish boy named Abijah as he suffers tragedy and neglect that cause him to make a series of choices that have him spiraling down the dark side.
Author Lanton Hamby writes, "The next morning, I woke up to a wonderful aroma. The smell of spices and roasted lamb filled the room. Mother had prepared our breakfast. I sat up in my bed, stretched, and noticed two small figures lying at the end of my bed. They were dolls. One was bigger than the other. I picked up the big one and studied it. It seemed to be a soldier. He had a shield and a sword and a grimacing look on his face. I then picked up the other doll and studied it. It seemed to be a boy. He had a staff in one hand and a sling in the other. Who were these two dolls? Did they have names? Was there a story to go with them? Then I heard my mother's voice in the other room."
Published by Page Publishing, Lanton Hamby's compelling tale follows Abijah as he seeks redemption and strives to have his question answered: who is the Jewish Messiah?
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Kugelach Stones for a Dagger" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
