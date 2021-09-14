MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction says, "We're happy to be opening a new office in McKinney and continue to build on the Shamrock name as we have in the Heartland. Texas is a great state to be working in and to add to the Shamrock Nation."
Recently named one of the Kansas City Business Journal's "KC Fast 50" Shamrock Roofing and Construction has literally doubled in size year over year for the past three years, which is truly monumental, particularly during a pandemic. Shamrock Roofers have expanded their Midwest service locations to reach from their headquarters in Kansas City to St. Louis, Des Moines, Lincoln, and Omaha.
Northeast Texas will now be able to count on Shamrock Roofing and Construction for professional roof repair and replacement. Top rated with the BBB, Shamrock contractors are Corning Platinum Preferred, offering free estimates and maintenance programs to both residential and commercial properties. Shamrock Roofing and Construction is prepared for action after inclement weather and on-call for new roof construction in areas including Sherman, Denison, and McKinney.
Armstrong has an optimistic view of the future, saying, "I'm fresh after this heart transplant and freshly married and I'm ready to open a new office in McKinney. We're excited to grow with Texas and especially McKinney."
About Shamrock Roofing and Construction
Known for uncompromising dedication to never cutting corners, Shamrock Roofing and Construction has been in business since 1977. Shamrock Cares as a devoted community activist, with quarterly roof giveaways to military families, the sponsor of a local soccer team, and provider of the annual "Put the Unity in the Community" scholarship, Shamrock Roofing and Construction is already planning fresh ways to invest and to give back to our new hometown.
Media Contact
Shae Adams, Shamrock Roofing & Construction, +1 9135222017, shae@shamrockroofer.com
SOURCE Shamrock Roofing and Construction