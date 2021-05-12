DALLAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regroup Mass Notification, an industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day communication solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Regroup as a 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
The award is given to a select group of nominees who have demonstrated the most innovative products and solutions in unifying communications over the past 12 months.
For the fourth consecutive year, Regroup has been ranked among globally recognized communication brands for its continued work on developing the best mass notification solution on the market. "Regroup is once again honored to receive this award and its acknowledgment of our mass notification system," said Chris Utah, COO of Regroup. "Our entire team is driven by continuous improvement and innovation in our product so that our clients can enjoy peace of mind and the assurance that Regroup helps them keep their teams safe and informed."
Regroup's advanced features like geo-targeting, strong API capabilities and native mobile app make it a clear winner in Unified Communications' award program. Additionally, Regroup has demonstrated continuous improvement and commitment to keeping people safe and informed during uncertain times with features such as active COVID-19 mapping capabilities.
"It gives me great pleasure to honor Regroup Mass Notification as a 2021 recipient of TMC's Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Regroup," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Regroup in their groundbreaking work on mass notification systems."
Winners of the 2021 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.
To learn more about Regroup's award-winning platform, visit regroup.com.
About Regroup Mass Notification
Regroup Mass Notification empowers better mass communication that keeps people safe and informed at all times. The company's award-winning, cloud-based mass communication platform is what clients across North America and around the globe rely on to send both emergency and day-to-day communications to millions of people. By enabling one-click messaging to mobile devices, landlines, social media, email, websites, and more, Regroup Mass Notification helps organizations keep people safe, strengthen operational resilience, mitigate risk, and thrive in an increasingly unpredictable world.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit http://www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit http://www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
