DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BBG, a leading commercial real due diligence estate firm, today announced a new practice group offering comprehensive valuation and advisory services for right-of-way (ROW) and eminent domain projects.
The practice group will be led by industry veteran Brian T. Bryant, MAI, AI-GRS, Managing Director at BBG's Charlotte, NC, office. As BBG's ROW Practice Group Leader, Mr. Bryant will direct a team of other highly skilled and experienced BBG professionals across the country who have specialized in ROW and eminent domain projects.
For more than 25 years, Mr. Bryant has appraised a wide range of property types for multiple clients and has specialized in eminent domain appraisal assignments.
Clients of the ROW Valuation practice group will benefit from the team's deep knowledge and experience with the unique appraisal concepts, theory and practice involved with eminent domain projects. The firm's eminent domain appraisal reports are prepared with the highest level of detail ensuring accurate data, thorough analysis and supported conclusions that meet all legal standards in eminent domain litigation.
BBG's ROW and eminent domain experience includes federal, state, county and municipal governments, public agencies, ROW acquisition firms, attorneys, and private individuals. The firm has worked on projects for transportation, municipal, electric transmission line and utility work, and oil and gas pipeline easements.
BBG's ROW's services include:
- Appraisals, review and consulting
- Full and partial acquisitions, easements, temporary easements and inverse condemnation valuations
- Litigation support and expert witness testimony
- Impact, market and damage studies
Mr. Bryant commented: "BBG is among a select group of national due diligence firms that has a large group of talented professionals specializing in ROW and eminent domain valuations. Because we have significant resources devoted to this service, it made sense strategically to form a practice group solely focused on offering ROW valuations to existing and prospective clients. We look forward to expanding our team to meet anticipated strong growth in this specialized area in commercial property valuations."
About BBG
BBG offers comprehensive due diligence services including valuation, advisory, property assessment, energy services, cost segregation,zoning, and ALTA surveys. Headquartered in Dallas, the firm has 38 offices in key US markets and more than 2,700 clients. As one of the Big Five national commercial real estate valuation firms, BBG has achieved a reputation for personal attention, on-time delivery and deep expertise in multi-family, office, retail and industrial sectors. For more information about BBG, please visit www.bbgres.com.
