ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $55.34 million compared to earnings of $58.48 million for the same quarter a year ago. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.39 for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $0.41 for the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $227.56 million compared to $202.03 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, reflecting an increase of $25.53 million, or 12.64 percent.  Basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.60 and $1.59, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared with basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.42 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

"Over the last two years, we have remained focused on the execution of our excellence in customer service culture across each of our markets to meet the needs of our customers during these times. Whether it was providing PPP funds, keeping our branches open, accessing the Mainstreet Lending Program, providing access to the mortgage secondary markets, protecting their deposits, or providing capital to grow and expand their business, we remained TEXAS STRONG for our communities.  We finished 2021 with outstanding growth reflected by overall loan growth, excluding PPP loans, of $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, and deposit growth of $1.89 billion, or 21.79 percent. Our continual commitment to customer service supported by our growth provides strong momentum as we begin 2022. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman, President and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $94.81 million compared to $90.54 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average-earning assets increased to $11.89 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $9.96 billion a year ago.  The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.29 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 3.75 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Information related to the Company's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans is included in the following table (dollars in thousands):



PPP Loans Originated



PPP Amounts as of December 31, 2021



Number of

Loans



Amount



Number

of Loans



Period-End

Amount,

Net



Unamortized

Fees



Recognized

Fees During

the Quarter

Ended

December

31, 2021

























PPP Round 1

6,530



$ 703,450



37



$    1,970



$     21



$        42

























PPP Round 2

3,179



267,423



305



50,823



1,779



4,246

PPP Total

9,709



$ 970,873



342



$ 52,793



$ 1,800



$  4,288

 

PPP loan balances totaled $52.79 million at December 31, 2021 and accounted for $103.35 million in average balances for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $327.10 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. 

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.06 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a reversal of provision for credit losses of $8.03 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for credit losses totaled $63.47 million, or 1.18 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), or 1.19 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to $66.53 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.29 percent of loans, or 1.42 percent of loans, excluding PPP loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.44 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $5.49 million at December 31, 2020.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net charge-offs totaled $2.28 million compared to net charge-offs of $561 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.63 percent at December 31, 2021, compared with 0.83 percent at December 31, 2020.  Classified loans totaled $161.19 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $197.45 million at December 31, 2020.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $34.90 million compared to $35.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Trust fees increased to $9.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $7.67 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The fair value of trust assets managed increased to $8.70 billion at December 31, 2021 compared to $7.51 billion at December 31, 2020.
  • Service charges on deposits increased to $5.76 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $5.33 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • ATM, interchange and credit card fees increased to $9.96 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 from $8.38 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by the over 16,000 net new accounts opened in 2021, debit cards issued and overall customer utilization.
  • Mortgage income was $6.27 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $11.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower overall origination volumes and margins.
  • Loan interest recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $1.21 million compared to $235 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $61.67 million compared to $63.71 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, as a result of the following:

  • Salary, commissions and employee benefit costs totaled $34.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $41.02 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease over the same quarter in the prior year was driven by decreases in profit sharing expense and incentive compensation accruals in the fourth quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2020, profit sharing and incentive expenses were higher driven by higher earnings that primarily resulted from the Company's initial adoption of CECL. Offsetting these decreases were annual merit-based pay increases effective March 1, 2021.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 45.84 percent for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 45.49 percent for the year ended December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, consolidated assets for the Company totaled $13.10 billion compared to $10.90 billion at December 31, 2020.  Loans totaled $5.39 billion at December 31, 2021, compared with loans of $5.17 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans have grown $648.81 million, or 13.84 percent, from December 31, 2020 balances. Deposits totaled $10.57 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $8.68 billion at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of 21.79 percent.  Shareholders' equity rose to $1.76 billion as of December 31, 2021, compared to $1.68 billion at December 31, 2020.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, N.A., operates multiple banking regions with 78 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, N.A., with ten locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at http://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "target", "forecast" and "goal". Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY  (UNAUDITED) 

(In thousands, except share and per share data)











































As of















2021

















2020



ASSETS







 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31,  



Cash and due from banks



$

205,053



$

201,901



$

190,061



$

190,350



$

211,113



Interest-bearing deposits in banks





323,535





359,241





654,531





893,221





517,971



Investment securities





6,573,179





6,119,984





5,578,048





5,109,631





4,393,029



Loans, held-for-investment, excluding PPP Loans





5,336,179





5,147,160





4,984,210





4,790,752





4,687,370



PPP loans







52,793





139,334





320,392





531,810





483,663



Total loans, held-for-investment





5,388,972





5,286,494





5,304,602





5,322,562





5,171,033





Allowance for loan losses





(63,465)





(63,370)





(62,138)





(62,974)





(66,534)



Net loans, held-for-investment 





5,325,507





5,223,124





5,242,464





5,259,588





5,104,499



Loans, held-for-sale





37,810





47,721





61,802





65,405





83,969



Premises and equipment, net





149,764





147,516





147,655





142,415





142,269



Goodwill







313,481





313,481





313,481





313,481





313,481



Other intangible assets





3,298





3,689





4,087





4,499





4,911



Other assets







170,834





126,601





136,954





124,297





133,258





Total assets



$

13,102,461



$

12,543,258



$

12,329,083



$

12,102,887



$

10,904,500







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'  EQUITY

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



$

3,780,230



$

3,574,405



$

3,427,038



$

3,350,145



$

2,982,697



Interest-bearing deposits





6,786,258





6,318,712





6,354,656





6,063,302





5,693,120





Total deposits





10,566,488





9,893,117





9,781,694





9,413,447





8,675,817



Borrowings







671,152





648,679





549,969





548,604





430,093



Trade date payable





-





174,236





189,838





381,871





14,641



Other liabilities







105,597





93,491





87,213





93,537





105,759



Shareholders' equity





1,759,224





1,733,735





1,720,369





1,665,428





1,678,190





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

13,102,461



$

12,543,258



$

12,329,083



$

12,102,887



$

10,904,500













































Quarter Ended









2021





2020



INCOME STATEMENTS





 Dec. 31,  





 Sept. 30,  





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31,  



Interest income





$

95,995



$

97,198



$

92,602



$

90,610



$

92,457



Interest expense







1,187





1,416





1,653





1,786





1,920



Net interest income





94,808





95,782





90,949





88,824





90,537



Provision for credit losses





2,064





-





(1,206)





(1,997)





(8,033)



Net interest income after provisions for credit losses





92,744





95,782





92,155





90,821





98,570



Noninterest income





34,903





37,726





34,673





34,874





35,709



Noninterest expense





61,672





62,939





59,374





57,723





63,705





Net income before income taxes





65,975





70,569





67,454





67,972





70,574



Income tax expense





10,638





11,641





11,075





11,054





12,099





Net income



$

55,337



$

58,928



$

56,379



$

56,918



$

58,475







































PER COMMON SHARE DATA 

































Net income - basic



$

0.39



$

0.41



$

0.40



$

0.40



$

0.41



Net income - diluted





0.39





0.41





0.39





0.40





0.41



Cash dividends declared





0.15





0.15





0.15





0.13





0.13



Book value







12.34





12.17





12.08





11.70





11.80



Tangible book value





10.12





9.94





9.85





9.47





9.57



Market value







50.84





45.95





49.13





46.73





36.17



Shares outstanding - end of period





142,532,116





142,467,687





142,359,774





142,285,611





142,161,834



Average outstanding shares - basic





142,437,804





142,334,449





142,245,555





142,146,275





142,057,705



Average outstanding shares - diluted





143,251,521





143,218,920





143,164,611





143,002,658





142,644,088







































PERFORMANCE RATIOS

































Return on average assets





1.74

%



1.90

%



1.89

%



2.05

%



2.19

%

Return on average equity





12.63





13.43





13.38





13.83





14.27



Return on average tangible equity





15.45





16.43





16.48





17.09





17.74



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)





3.29





3.41





3.36





3.55





3.75



Efficiency ratio







46.18





45.88





45.94





45.36





49.15



 







Year Ended







Dec. 31,

INCOME STATEMENTS





2021





2020



Interest income





$

376,405



$

364,128



Interest expense







6,042





14,243



Net interest income





370,363





349,885



Provision for credit losses





(1,139)





19,517



Net interest income after provisions for credit losses





371,502





330,368



Noninterest income





142,176





139,935



Noninterest expense





241,708





227,938





Net income before income taxes





271,970





242,365



Income tax expense





44,408





40,331





Net income



$

227,562



$

202,034





















PER COMMON SHARE DATA 















Net income - basic



$

1.60



$

1.42



Net income - diluted





1.59





1.42



Cash dividends declared





0.58





0.51



Book Value







12.34





11.80



Tangible book value





10.12





9.57



Market Value







50.84





36.17



Shares outstanding - end of period





142,532,116





142,161,834



Average outstanding shares - basic





142,291,939





142,032,420



Average outstanding shares - diluted





143,134,220





142,554,991





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets





1.89

%



1.98

%

Return on average equity





13.31





12.93



Return on average tangible equity





16.35





16.25



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)





3.40





3.79



Efficiency ratio







45.84





45.49



 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)











































Quarter Ended









2021





2020



ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 



Balance at beginning of period



$

63,370



$

62,138



$

62,974



$

66,534



$

76,038



Loans charged off





(3,067)





(1,475)





(392)





(574)





(1,339)



Loan recoveries







783





2,707





595





443





778



Net recoveries (charge-offs)





(2,284)





1,232





203





(131)





(561)



Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings



-





-





-





-





(619)



Reclassification of credit marks on purchased credit deteriorated (PCD) loans



-





-





-





-





1,678



Provision for loan losses





2,379





-





(1,039)





(3,429)





(10,002)



Balance at end of period



$

63,465



$

63,370



$

62,138



$

62,974



$

66,534







































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS































Balance at beginning of period



$

6,751



$

6,751



$

6,918



$

5,486



$

2,309



Initial adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL) - recorded in retained earnings



-





-





-





-





1,208



Provision for unfunded commitments



(315)





-





(167)





1,432





1,969



Balance at end of period



$

6,436



$

6,751



$

6,751



$

6,918



$

5,486







































Allowance for loan losses /

































     period-end loans held-for-investment



1.18

%



1.20

%



1.17

%



1.18

%



1.29

%

Allowance for loan losses /

































     nonperforming loans





200.33





250.92





208.45





160.00





155.61



Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans































     (annualized)







0.17





(0.09)





(0.02)





0.01





0.04

















































































Quarter Ended









2021





2020



COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT



 Dec. 31, 





 Sept. 30, 





 June 30, 





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31, 



Commercial:



































    C&I





$

784,282



$

680,263



$

662,711



$

646,316



$

647,719



    PPP







52,793





139,334





320,392





531,810





483,663



    Municipal







177,905





165,847





179,356





176,949





181,325



          Total Commercial





1,014,980





985,444





1,162,459





1,355,075





1,312,707







































Agriculture







98,089





98,947





95,212





90,366





94,864



Real Estate:



































    Construction & Development





749,793





656,530





550,928





587,928





553,959



    Farm







217,220





203,064





185,288





162,046





152,237



    Non-Owner Occupied CRE





623,434





674,958





673,608





650,144





617,686



    Owner Occupied CRE





821,653





824,231





820,055





759,906





746,974



    Residential







1,334,419





1,328,798





1,328,474





1,254,727





1,248,409



          Total Real Estate





3,746,519





3,687,581





3,558,353





3,414,751





3,319,265



Consumer:



































    Auto







405,416





394,072





383,764





370,027





353,595



    Non-Auto







123,968





120,450





104,814





92,343





90,602



          Total Consumer





529,384





514,522





488,578





462,370





444,197









































Total loans held-for-investment



$

5,388,972



$

5,286,494



$

5,304,602



$

5,322,562



$

5,171,033







































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION































Special Mention





$

55,670



$

53,620



$

54,497



$

61,866



$

56,585



Substandard







105,515





112,151





120,497





128,550





140,866



Doubtful







-





-





-





-





-





Total classified loans

$

161,185



$

165,771



$

174,994



$

190,416



$

197,451







































NONPERFORMING ASSETS

































Nonaccrual loans



$

31,652



$

25,210



$

29,786



$

39,333



$

42,619



Accruing troubled debt restructured loans



21





22





23





23





24



Accruing loans 90 days past due





8





23





-





2





113





Total nonperforming loans



31,681





25,255





29,809





39,358





42,756



Foreclosed assets





2,477





28





305





300





142





Total nonperforming assets

$

34,158



$

25,283



$

30,114



$

39,658



$

42,898







































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets



0.63

%



0.48

%



0.57

%



0.75

%



0.83

%

As a % of end of period total assets



0.26





0.20





0.24





0.33





0.39







































OIL AND GAS PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *































Oil and gas loans



$

140,034



$

96,469



$

103,166



$

105,261



$

106,237



Oil and gas loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment



2.62

%



1.87

%



2.07

%



2.20

%



2.27

%

Classified oil and gas loans



$

11,821



$

10,831



$

13,090



$

10,079



$

13,298



Nonaccrual oil and gas loans





3,701





3,058





3,986





4,759





4,774



Net charge-offs (recoveries) on oil and gas loans



-





(71)





59





40





24



         * Excluding PPP loans





































































RETAIL/RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY PORTFOLIO INFORMATION *































Retail loans





$

375,752



$

348,797



$

326,409



$

282,310



$

216,244



Restaurant loans







60,894





59,031





56,997





51,772





48,618



Hotel loans







62,404





60,733





71,008





71,435





71,716



Other hospitality loans





26,438





27,369





27,929





24,014





21,970



Travel loans







598





593





790





664





780





Total retail/restaurant/hospitality loans



$

526,086



$

496,523



$

483,133



$

430,195



$

359,328







































Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans as a % of total loans held-for-investment



9.86

%



9.65

%



9.69

%



8.98

%



7.67

%

Classified Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans

$

32,747



$

34,341



$

43,635



$

45,214



$

31,192



Nonaccrual Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans



1,487





1,995





5,600





6,575





5,975



Net charge-offs (recoveries) on Retail/Restaurant/Hospitality loans



42





(506)





-





-





561



         * Excluding PPP loans





































































CAPITAL RATIOS

































Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio



19.35

%



19.71

%



20.04

%



20.32

%



20.79

%

Tier 1 capital ratio





19.35





19.71





20.04





20.32





20.79



Total capital ratio





20.34





20.76





21.12





21.47





22.03



Tier 1 leverage ratio





11.13





11.19





11.10





11.55





11.86



Tangible common equity ratio





11.55





11.90





11.75





12.35





12.71



Equity/Assets ratio





13.43





13.82





13.95





13.76





15.39

















































































Quarter Ended









2021





2020



NONINTEREST INCOME





 Dec. 31,  





 Sept. 30,  





 June 30,  





 Mar. 31, 





 Dec. 31,  



Trust fees





$

9,670



$

9,484



$

8,692



$

8,299



$

7,672



Service charges on deposits





5,762





5,673





4,928





4,793





5,330



ATM, interchange and credit card fees



9,955





9,793





9,853





8,677





8,376



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans



6,272





8,788





8,291





9,894





11,116



Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities



1





1





5





808





23



Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets



107





27





1





55





87



Net gain (loss) on sale of assets





(3)





(6)





74





145





22



Interest on loan recoveries





1,207





1,746





704





382





235



Other noninterest income





1,932





2,220





2,125





1,821





2,848





Total noninterest income

$

34,903



$

37,726



$

34,673



$

34,874



$

35,709







































NONINTEREST EXPENSE

































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

31,876



$

34,460



$

32,936



$

32,636



$

34,773



Profit sharing expense





3,099





2,630





2,110





2,295





6,245



Net occupancy expense





3,333





3,288





3,241





3,147





3,067



Equipment expense





2,382





2,450





2,177





2,164





2,154



FDIC insurance premiums





848





815





766





701





663



ATM, interchange and credit card expenses



3,227





2,935





3,039





2,772





2,811



Legal, tax and professional fees





2,835





2,893





3,352





2,726





2,302



Audit fees







423





466





430





440





407



Printing, stationery and supplies





664





432





489





325





449



Amortization of intangible assets





391





398





412





412





483



Advertising and public relations





1,842





1,746





1,392





1,388





1,600



Operational and other losses





1,385





1,087





534





287





537



Software amortization and expense



2,817





2,855





2,829





2,619





2,563



Other noninterest expense





6,550





6,484





5,667





5,811





5,651





Total noninterest expense

$

61,672



$

62,939



$

59,374



$

57,723



$

63,705







































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,841



$

3,670



$

3,633



$

3,547



$

3,355



 







Year Ended







Dec. 31,

NONINTEREST INCOME





2021





2020



Trust fees





$

36,145



$

29,531



Service charges on deposits





21,156





20,572



ATM, interchange and credit card fees



38,278





32,469



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans



33,245





43,872



Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities



815





3,633



Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets



190





159



Net gain (loss) on sale of assets





210





112



Interest on loan recoveries





4,039





856



Other noninterest income





8,098





8,731





Total noninterest income



$

142,176



$

139,935





















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

131,908



$

124,383



Profit sharing expense





10,134





10,740



Net occupancy expense





13,009





12,388



Equipment expense





9,173





8,396



FDIC insurance premiums





3,130





1,758



ATM, interchange and credit card expenses



11,973





11,235



Legal, tax and professional fees





11,806





10,769



Audit  fees







1,759





2,083



Printing, stationery and supplies





1,910





2,163



Amortization of intangible assets





1,613





1,990



Advertising and public relations





6,368





4,603



Operational and other losses





3,293





2,462



Software amortization and expense



11,120





8,862



Other noninterest expense





24,512





26,106





Total noninterest expense

$

241,708



$

227,938





















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

14,691



$

11,260



 

FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)







































































































Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended







Dec. 31, 2021







Sept. 30, 2021









Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Balance





Interest





Rate











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:













































  Federal funds sold



$

82



$

-





0.48

%







$

1,554



$

2





0.51

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks





320,102





124





0.15











612,551





236





0.15



  Taxable securities





3,590,137





13,556





1.51











3,081,215





12,122





1.57



  Tax exempt securities





2,636,360





18,163





2.76











2,542,606





17,701





2.78



  Loans







5,347,069





67,993





5.04











5,337,807





70,807





5.26



Total interest-earning assets





11,893,750



$

99,836





3.33

%









11,575,733



$

100,868





3.46

%

Noninterest-earning assets





726,932























705,099

















Total assets



$

12,620,682





















$

12,280,832































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































  Deposits





$

6,399,343



$

1,110





0.07

%







$

6,346,267



$

1,340





0.08

%

  Borrowings







639,725





77





0.05











599,934





76





0.05



Total interest-bearing liabilities





7,039,068



$

1,187





0.07

%









6,946,201



$

1,416





0.08

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





3,744,848























3,490,685















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

99,091























103,446















Shareholders' equity





1,737,675























1,740,500

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

12,620,682





















$

12,280,832































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)









$

98,649





3.29

%













$

99,452





3.41

%























































Three Months Ended







Three Months Ended







June 30, 2021







Mar. 31, 2021









Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Balance





Interest





Rate











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:













































  Federal funds sold



$

3,049



$

4





0.54

%







$

1,942



$

3





0.58

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks



796,835





211





0.11











637,129





159





0.10



  Taxable securities





2,656,211





11,449





1.72











2,251,419





10,264





1.82



  Tax exempt securities





2,461,924





17,410





2.83











2,368,615





16,979





2.87



  Loans







5,383,781





67,161





5.00











5,296,149





66,753





5.11



Total interest-earning assets





11,301,800



$

96,235





3.42

%









10,555,254



$

94,158





3.62

%

Noninterest-earning assets





692,282























700,550

















Total assets



$

11,994,082





















$

11,255,804































































Interest-bearing liabilities:













































  Deposits





$

6,229,991



$

1,560





0.10

%







$

5,916,237



$

1,696





0.12

%

  Borrowings







527,669





93





0.07











456,620





91





0.08



Total interest-bearing liabilities





6,757,660



$

1,653





0.10

%









6,372,857



$

1,787





0.11

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





3,439,683























3,114,656















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              

106,994























99,581















Shareholders' equity





1,689,745























1,668,710

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

11,994,082





















$

11,255,804































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

94,582





3.36

%













$

92,371





3.55

%

 







Three Months Ended







Dec. 31, 2020









Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /











Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:





















  Federal funds sold



$

-



$

-





-

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks





195,637





50





0.10



  Taxable securities





2,086,419





10,708





2.05



  Tax exempt securities





2,318,912





16,733





2.89



  Loans







5,356,229





68,321





5.07



Total interest-earning assets





9,957,197



$

95,812





3.83

%

Noninterest-earning assets





674,229

















Total assets





$

10,631,426







































Interest-bearing liabilities:





















  Deposits





$

5,479,873



$

1,826





0.13

%

  Borrowings







428,117





94





0.09



Total interest-bearing liabilities





5,907,990



$

1,920





0.13

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits





2,987,572















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              





106,065















Shareholders' equity





1,629,799

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$

10,631,426







































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)









$

93,892





3.75

%

 





Year Ended



Year Ended





Dec. 31, 2021



Dec. 31, 2020







Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /







Average





Tax Equivalent





Yield /









Balance





Interest





Rate







Balance





Interest





Rate



Interest-earning assets:







































  Federal funds sold

$

1,651



$

9





0.55

%



$

1,388



$

14





0.99

%

  Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks



590,843





730





0.12







249,698





939





0.38



  Taxable securities



2,898,924





47,390





1.63







2,233,634





51,456





2.30



  Tax exempt securities



2,503,220





70,253





2.81







1,882,711





58,403





3.10



  Loans





5,341,332





272,714





5.11







5,152,531





264,576





5.13



Total interest-earning assets



11,335,970



$

391,096





3.45

%





9,519,962



$

375,388





3.94

%

Noninterest-earning assets



706,285



















673,553

















Total assets

$

12,042,255

















$

10,193,515

























































Interest-bearing liabilities:







































  Deposits



$

6,224,621



$

5,704





0.09

%



$

5,198,554



$

13,119





0.25

%

  Borrowings





556,610





338





0.06







561,505





1,124





0.20



Total interest-bearing liabilities



6,781,231



$

6,042





0.09

%





5,760,059



$

14,243





0.25

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



3,449,313



















2,782,896















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities                                                                              



102,279



















88,550















Shareholders' equity



1,709,432



















1,562,010

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

12,042,255

















$

10,193,515

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)







$

385,054





3.40

%









$

361,145





3.79

%

 

