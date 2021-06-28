WACO, Texas, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ryan Weber, DDS, MD, will join Waco Oral Surgery – effective July 1, 2021.
"We're excited to announce that Dr. Ryan Weber will be joining Waco Oral Surgery, where he will begin treating patients immediately. Dr. Weber is highly trained, highly skilled and compassionate. He'll make an excellent addition to our team," said Dr. Thomas Weil, president of Waco Oral Surgery and its affiliate Austin Oral Surgery.
An accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Weber is skilled in a wide variety of oral and maxillofacial procedures, such as dental implants, wisdom teeth removal, corrective jaw surgery, oral pathology, and diagnosing and treating facial pain and injuries. He has authored numerous professional articles and is an engaging speaker, having presented at industry events on topics such as orthognathic surgery, cleft lip and palate, and emerging virtual technology applications in surgery.
Dr. Weber is a graduate of Baylor University, where he received his bachelor's degree in biology; The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, where he completed dental school; and University of Mississippi, where he earned his medical degree. Dr. Weber also completed a general surgery internship and an oral and maxillofacial surgery residency in Mississippi.
About: Located at 7030 New Sanger Road, Suite 100, in Waco, Texas, Waco Oral Surgery is dedicated to exceptional patient care. The practice offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial procedures, treating patients with a wide variety of oral/maxillofacial needs from wisdom teeth removal and corrective jaw surgery to dental implants and more. Waco Oral Surgery is a part of the Austin Oral Surgery family, an oral surgery practice with 13 locations throughout Central Texas. For more information, visit https://www.wacooralsurgery.com/.
