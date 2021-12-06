DALLAS, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Greater Dallas Planning Council (GDPC) recognizes excellence in local urban planning and design through their yearly Urban Design Awards Reception. The 2021 winners will be honored on Tuesday, December 7, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center in Dallas. The awards will highlight individuals, groups and communities for their contribution to making the region a better place to live. A jury comprising professionals in planning, engineering and architecture review the proposals and recommend those projects and individuals that merit special recognition.
The 2021 Urban Design Award categories and winners are:
BUILT PROJECT AWARD - completed within the last five years and improves the character, sense of place and fabric of the community, and has, or has the potential to, catalyze positive change in the built environment
Winner: AT&T Discovery District
AT&T, Gensler, The Beck Group, JQ Engineering, Kimley-Horn, DFW Consulting Group, Studio Outside
Honorable Mention: Mayor Vera Calvin Plaza in Old Town
City of Burleson, TBG Partners, Hill & Wilkinson, Benet Benner Partners, Dunaway Associates
Honorable Mention: Railyard Park in Waxahachie
City of Waxahachie, Halff Associates, Inc.
UNBUILT DREAM/STUDY AWARD - exemplifies best practices in urban design and employs innovative strategies to improve the quality of place and quality of life in the community
Winner: Park for Floral Farms
HKS, Inc., Neighbors United for Floral Farms, Downwinders at Risk, Inclusive Communities Project, Paul Quinn College
Honorable Mention: Arapaho Center Station Transit-Oriented Development
City of Richardson, AECOM, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART)
UNBUILT DREAM/STUDY AWARD - STUDENT WORK - exemplifies best practices in urban design and employs innovative strategies to improve the quality of place, artistic, and quality of life in the community
Winner: Union Nexus
Rachel Barrett and Anuja Pai with The University of Texas at Arlington
DUNNIGAN ENGAGEMENT AWARD - demonstrates excellence in reporting in any media on issues affecting quality growth of the region
Winner: Southern Gateway Public Green
The Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, C-Suite Consulting, HKS, Inc., and K Strategies
KESSLER LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD - demonstrates a lasting and significant commitment along with sustained sensitivity to the urban environment
Winner: W.J. "Bud" Melton
Halff Associates, Inc.
MARK GOODE URBAN PIONEER AWARD - exemplifies risk-taking and innovation in the field
Winner: Jennifer Rangel, Inclusive Communities Project
Jennifer Rangel, Planning and Community Outreach Director at Inclusive Communities Project
A brief annual member meeting will also take place to elect and welcome the 2022 GDPC Board of Directors and Officers, followed by a reception to honor the GDPC's winners and to salute some great design work in DFW.
Appreciation to the Urban Design Awards Jury and Committee Members:
Brian Keith, President of the GDPC along with the Greater Dallas Planning Council Board of Directors, would like to thank the members of the 2021 GDPC UDA jury, including Jury Chair Dr. Maria Martinez-Cosio, along with Kay Shelton, Dr. Lorin Carter, Evan Sheets, Arturo Del Castillo, Steven Duong and Jack Gryczynski.
Peter Darby and Vince Tam AIA, AICP, co-chairs of the 2021 GDPC Urban Design Awards Committee, would like to recognize and thank the committee members for their support, including Brian Keith, Ruben Landa, Carmen Garcia, Christopher Hernandez, Mike Grace and Michael Carleton.
Sponsors of the program include:
Silver Benefactors: JHP, WSP USA, Inc., HKS Inc., Gensler, Halff Associates, Inc., Kimley-Horn
Supporters: AIA Dallas, Archer Western, BGE Planning + Landscape Architecture, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, Cemetrics, City Centric Planning, City of Dallas, Criado Associates, David Dunnigan, DeShazo Group, GFF Planning, IBERIABANK/First Horizon, Jacobs, John Clarkson, LLC, Mike Grace, AICP, Oncor, Perkins Will, RLA
About GDPC
The Greater Dallas Planning Council (GDPC), founded in 1946, is the oldest Dallas area civic organization that focuses on issues shaping regional growth. The members of the GDPC address a range of issues from a broad range of community and professional perspectives. The GDPC's membership is comprised of a group of successful professionals from architect design firms, planning consultants, construction and engineering firms, developers, real estate industry leaders, community and civic organizations, corporations and municipal entities. The GDPC membership also includes elected or appointed officials. The GDPC members evaluate local and regional policies to promote the long-term sustainability of the City of Dallas and the surrounding region. To find out more about GDPC, visit http://www.gdpc.org.
