DALLAS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood Communities, the award-winning master-planned community developer based in Dallas, plans a unified neighborhood salute to celebrate all those who work in health care during National Hospital Week.
Hillwood Communities' nine neighborhoods in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Austin will take part next week, with a custom banner at each community entrance and 5,000 white ribbons distributed to homeowners and their families. A united show of support is scheduled at 6 p.m. CT Thursday, May 14, when residents are encouraged to stand outside their homes, clapping and cheering for everyone on the front lines in health care.
"This is a simple, yet heartfelt way we can show our appreciation for those on the frontlines, especially during these challenging times," said Fred Balda, president of Hillwood Communities. "With the inability of people to personally thank our health care heroes, including those who live in our own communities, this is a small way to demonstrate our gratitude."
Besides tying bows on trees, the same-time front-lawn gathering is a campaign highlight for the nine communities. Residents are encouraged to share photos and videos on social media with official National Hospital Week hashtags #MyHospital and #HospitalWeek.
Hillwood Communities purposefully designs its residential developments to promote a true sense of community for its residents. Each development is planned to include walkways, gathering spaces and structural amenities to spark spontaneous encounters and foster shared interests. In addition, many of the residential communities offer planned programs and activities for both small groups and all homeowners and their families. Organized events such as this celebration for National Hospital Week is an example of this.
"We believe in providing Hillwood Communities residents with more than a house and a neighborhood, but also a place that feels like home," Balda said. "It is important we promote a sense of belonging, a place where families can connect to neighbors and their surrounding communities."
Communities participating in the celebration for National Hospital Week are:
- Union Park (Little Elm)
- Harvest (Argyle/Northlake)
- Pecan Square (Northlake)
- Bluewood (Celina)
- Lilyana (Celina)
- Liberty (Melissa)
- Brockdale (Lucas)
- Wolf Ranch (Georgetown)
- Pomona (Manvel)
