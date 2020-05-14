AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally, rental car customers are going to get what they need and what they deserve. Silvercar by Audi is helping customers prepare for the "new normal" in travel with the roll out of Contactless Rental and Delivery to You service. As part of its Responsible Travel initiative, these expanded offerings will allow travelers to adhere to social distancing guidelines while traveling with confidence and peace of mind.
Contactless Rental is available for local renters at locations throughout the U.S., offering a touchless way to book, locate, and unlock Silvercar rentals via a mobile app for a worry-free, no contact rental experience. This gives customers the option to minimize interaction with others and still enjoy the pleasure of a premium rental experience.
Delivery to You will allow customers to request that their Audi be brought to them and then retrieved from their preferred location at the end of their rental. This delivery and pickup service is available at all Silvercar locations with the temporary exceptions of New York City (Manhattan and Brooklyn), Newark, and Miami (South Beach) beginning May 21, 2020. *
Prior to launching these product enhancements, Silvercar initiated additional policies to assist customers with essential travel needs including:
- No fee one-way drives
- Extended rentals beyond 14 days
"It was important to expand upon our contactless capabilities to prioritize the health and safety of our customers and employees," said Matt Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer of Silvercar, Inc. "Silvercar's Responsible Travel initiative allows customers to continue to socially distance after they decide it is safe to travel again."
Silvercar continues to prioritize customer and employee health and safety with touchless offerings that minimize human interaction in anticipation of when and where travel will resume. Silvercar remains committed to upholding the highest standards of cleanliness with a published 19-step vehicle cleaning process and face covering requirements for all employees at all locations.
Silvercar by Audi is a premium car rental service that provides customers with well-equipped Audi vehicles through a seamless user experience. The app-based service is designed for modern travelers seeking style and performance without the traditional hassle of renting cars. Customers can download the Silvercar app for iPhone or Android, or visit Silvercar.com.
All Silvercar customers will continue to benefit from no fuel upcharges, no mileage restrictions, a flat one-time fee for toll charges, and no fees for car seat rentals. Prices start at $49 a day.
* Delivery to You service is available on rentals at participating locations on a case by case basis for rentals starting on or after May 21, 2020. The cost for Delivery to You service will vary depending on the drop-off and pick up location with pricing beginning at $50 for delivery and retrieval. There is a limited delivery area specific to each Silvercar by Audi location. Delivery areas are subject to change. Delivery to You requires 48 hours advance notice and requests will be granted after a review in Silvercar by Audi's sole discretion. Silvercar by Audi's other standard terms and conditions for vehicle rentals and related services apply. For all information regarding Silvercar's responsible travel initiatives visit https://www.silvercar.com/safe-travels/.
Silvercar by Audi Locations:
- Austin (AUS)
- Boston (BOS)
- Chicago (CHI)
- Charlotte (CLT)
- Dallas (DAL)
- Denver (DEN)
- Ft. Lauderdale (FLL)
- Las Vegas (LAS)
- Los Angeles (LAX)
- Miami (MIA)
- Miami – South Beach (Temporarily closed until further notice)
- Newark (EWR)
- New York, NY – Brooklyn
- New York, NY – Brooklyn Downtown
- New York, NY – Columbus Circle
- New York, NY – Manhattan (Temporarily closed until further notice)
- Orange County (SNA)
- Orlando (MCO)
- Phoenix (PHX)
- Salt Lake City (SLC)
- San Diego (SAN)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- San Francisco – Union Square
- Seattle (SEA)
- Tampa (TPA)
- Washington DC (IAD)
