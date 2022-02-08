AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading commerce automation platform, Linnworks, today announced the launch of a new integration with eBay Fulfillment by Orange Connex (eF), which allows Linnworks customers to have visibility of their eBay Fulfillment activity, while seamlessly tracking orders and inventory levels. Linnworks customers can expect the eBay Fulfillment by Orange Connex to help simplify logistics, a core part of operations for eCommerce businesses.
eBay Fulfillment by Orange Connex is a solution that helps sellers offer an exceptional delivery service. In the U.K., eBay Fulfillment by Orange Connex recently launched the first end-to-end fulfillment service for sellers with faster delivery options, improved logistics management, more efficient processes, and enhanced seller protection.
"We're pleased to deepen our partnership with eBay and provide our customers with, what we believe, is a world-class service," said Callum Campbell, Chief Executive Officer at Linnworks. "It's more critical than ever to invest in solutions that streamline logistics such as fulfillment and automation. With the partnership, our customers will now have more flexibility to manage and fulfill their orders, helping them grow their business."
According to Linnworks' recent study, The Great eCommerce Acceleration, 42 percent of retailers that expanded selling channels in 2021 began retailing through eBay (with respondents in the U.K. 115 percent more likely to have started selling on eBay than those in the U.S.). Additionally, 92 percent of all retailers surveyed indicated they are prioritizing investing in omnichannel capabilities for 2022.
The integration with Linnworks offers sellers end-to-end management of customer inventory, and provides order fulfillment services, including same-day handling, late cut-off times, and the option for next day and standard delivery to customers. Merchants can send a portion of their stock to eBay Fulfillment, and Orange Connex completes all the warehouse management processes, including picking, packing, shipping, and after-sales support. Users will be able to track available stock levels and sync order updates to fully manage their eBay Fulfillment orders.
"I am delighted with the new integration of eBay Fulfillment by Orange Connex to Linnworks, as it means thousands of eBay sellers can seamlessly access more flexible delivery solutions for customers," said Cristian van Tienhoven, Chief Operating Officer of eBay U.K. "Logistics and delivery is one of the biggest pain points for sellers and we continue to work closely with trusted partners to remove obstacles and offer cost-effective solutions to allow them to scale, while offering customers a better delivery experience."
This offering is available to Linnworks customers starting immediately. For more information, visit linnworks.com.
