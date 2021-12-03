AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Texas Whiskey Festival and Modisett & Sons announce the release of a collaboration whiskey, Single Malt finished in used brandy barrels.
Tejas, the Spanish spelling of the ancient Caddo word for "friend" or "ally", is a collaboration between the festival and various Texas distillers to create unique offerings that showcase their methods and character. Each bottling will be a limited release available only through the respective distiller.
Tom Roy from Modisett & Sons is a 18 month old single malt aged one year in used barrels, then finished six months in used brandy barrels. Named after the dad in the father son duo this single malt uses a unique barley called Golden Vienna Pilsner that is packed with incredible flavor. The brandy barrels are former homes to an orange muscat brandy from Andalusia Whiskey Co. The combination creates a flavor profile best described as orange creamsicle pie.
"I love the history of this project," said Texas Whiskey Festival Co-Founds and creative director for the Tejas series Jake Clements. "Before the barrels aged the brandy they held the first ever Bottled in Bond Whiskey released in Texas."
This is a limited release available in 375ml bottles. It will be available starting on December 11th exclusively through Modisett & Sons tasting room. "It was incredible to see how the flavors changed in a short amount of time," said Modisett & Sons Co-Founder Tom Roy Modisett. "It created flavors I fell in love with."
Tejas came to embody the character of the weathered and resilient settlers who saw the wide-open west as their destiny. This series pays homage to their intrepid resolve by bringing together our favorite Texas distilleries in a spirit of friendship that exemplifies the pride we take in proclaiming, "We are Tejas!"
For more information about the Texas Whiskey Festival visit http://www.txwhiskeyfest.com and for more information about Modisett & Sons visit http://www.modisettandsons.com
About the Texas Whiskey Festival
The mission of the festival is simple: To help promote and enhance the brands of the many great distilleries throughout Texas. Along with promotion, we want to educate whiskey lovers about the many top-of-the-line whiskeys being produced in our great state - and we're doing it all while having fun, drinking great whiskey, and building memorable experiences. As an organization, we know that Texas has some of the best distilleries and whiskeys in the world. The Texas Whiskey Festival is an opportunity to showcase that. For more information, please visit https://txwhiskeyfest.com.
About Modisett & Sons
What started as a father and son bucket list golf trip to the Old Course at St. Andrews ignited a passion and love for scotch. Modisett & Sons strives to bring the classic qualities of scotch to Texas by following traditional Scottish distillation methods. In order to ensure the highest quality we utilize Scottish copper pot stills and premium malted barley. Being aged in second run American Oak barrels in the capricious Texas climate sets Modisett & Sons apart from all other Single Malt Whiskies.
