AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BuyDRM announced today that RodeoTV (an IPTV Solutions Provider) is now offering studio-grade security with KeyOS MultiKey Multi-DRM Service to clients deploying high-value video content. This Multi-DRM deployment option secures customer's assets from illegal viewing and re-distribution, protecting the company's bottom line. RodeoTV is a media company offering hardware and software systems for clients looking to deliver Live Linear Video, Video-On-Demand and Digital Signage.
MultiKey Multi-DRM Service Offers Studio-Approved Security
for High-Value Streaming Video Content.
MultiKey Multi-DRM Service is a DRM as a Service (DaaS) platform powered by Microsoft PlayReady, Google Widevine, and Apple FairPlay and is part of BuyDRM's KeyOS Content Security Platform. MultiKey Multi-DRM Service supports both Live and VOD content in all major playback environments including, desktops, iOS and Android devices, SmartTVs, and Gaming Consoles.
"BuyDRM was the first choice for RodeoTV. It combined stability, versatility, and affordability to make our project work", says Kelly Pittman, Chief Operating Officer, RodeoTV.
"We are thrilled that RodeoTV is now offering MultiKey Service as a security solution for their premium video content customers." stated Christopher Levy, CEO of BuyDRM. "Content security is the driving force behind ensuring content's value is not compromised, thus allowing businesses to maximize their bottom line."
The KeyOS Content Security Platform
The KeyOS Content Security platform is a full spectrum technology platform supplying services and solutions for securing streaming video content, and is comprised of encryption tools, license delivery, and secure players for playback on consumer platforms. KeyOS offers both managed hosted services in addition to Software as a Service (SaaS) that can be managed on-premise or in a data-center.
ABOUT BUYDRM
BuyDRM™ is a leading global provider of Content Security Services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. As an OVHcloud company, BuyDRM's KeyOS Content Security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology.
With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial DRM solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), AMPAS (The Academy), Blizzard Entertainment, Cinedigm, Crackle, Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, Funimation, POPS Worldwide, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, SBS Belgium, Sinclair Digital and Zee5.
For more information, please visit https://www.buydrm.com/
For more information, please visit https://corporate.ovhcloud.com/en/
ABOUT RodeoTV
RodeoTV is an end-to-end solution for IPTV serving both "Over-the-Top" delivery and "closed network delivery" of multi-channel video. RodeoTV has custom designed hardware, software, programming and content including all the major networks and is focused to provide the ultimate IPTV platform for MSOs, Telcos, ISPs, Fiber providers, OTT Providers, and MDU operators. RodeoTV provides not only the delivery platforms, but also delivers the programming for hundreds of channels to its IPTV customer base. Founded in 2013, RodeoTV is based in Spokane Washington and services its clientele across the globe. Contact RodeoTV at sales@rodeotv.net, +1-509-210-3032
For more information, please visit http://www.rodeotv.net/
Media Contact
Hunter Levy, BuyDRM, +1.512.377.1340, hunter@keyos.com
SOURCE BuyDRM