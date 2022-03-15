FORT WORTH, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sagora Senior Living is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work by Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights for the second-straight year.
The selection process was based on survey results from each Sagora Senior Living associate. Great Place to Work Institute and Activated Insights measured associate experience based on 60 different elements, including pride in the organization's community impact and the belief that their work makes a difference. Workplaces selected by Activated Insights and Great Place to Work represent the best high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures.
"We applaud Sagora Senior Living for seeking certification and publicly sharing its associates' feedback," Activated Insights co-founder Dr. Jacquelyn Kung said. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own associates' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."
ABOUT ACTIVATED INSIGHTS AND GREAT PLACE TO WORK
Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the senior living industry. Each year, the two team up to produce Fortune's annual "Best Places for Workplace Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists.
ABOUT SAGORA SENIOR LIVING
Sagora Senior Living is among the nation's top-50 senior housing providers and abides by a Resident-First philosophy. The company operates more than 50 communities in 11 states, with Cottages, Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care living options. For additional information, please visit Sagora.com.
Media Contact
Jacob Prothro, Sagora Senior Living, 817-446-4792, jprothro@sagora.com
SOURCE Sagora Senior Living