AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M-Files Corporation, the intelligent information management company, today announced the company has received the highest score in the Content Services Platform Consolidation and the Digital Business Transformation Use Cases in the updated Gartner Inc. Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms Report, published on August 31, 2021[1]. In addition, M-Files also maintained the highest product rating for Federation. The updated scores and ratings come on the heels of new enhancements to the M-Files intelligent information management platform, and the company's acquisition of Hubshare in April 2021 to bolster external content sharing and collaboration.
"We believe receiving the highest score in the Digital Business Transformation and Content Services Platform Consolidation Use Cases acknowledges our industry distinction and reaffirms our unique approach to solving today's most pressing business challenges," said Antti Nivala, founder and CEO, M‑Files. "Integrating a digital workplace portal with our acquisition of Hubshare enables us to enhance user and client engagement through collaborative working, secure file sharing and project management. We remain committed to helping our customers drive digitalization and improve the customer experience through our intelligent information management solution, and believe this recognition showcases the unrivaled capabilities we offer."
In addition to attaining the highest scores amongst 18 vendors in Digital Business Transformation (3.75 out of 5) and Content Services Platform Consolidation (4.13 out of 5), M-Files was recognized for differentiation in the Cloud Office Content Services, Information Governance, and Content and Process Automation use cases.
M-Files provides a modern approach to information management that not only addresses the problem of disconnected data silos, but supports comprehensive external collaboration without data duplication through a user-friendly interface to improve the digital client experience. With powerful tools for search, content lifecycle management and automated workflows, M-Files provides better visibility and control over information. M-Files intelligent automation offers customers a full 360-degree view of information while also increasing efficiencies and improving compliance by automating complex business processes.
The inclusion criteria for the Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report is the same as the companion Magic Quadrant for Content Services Platforms report, in which M-Files was recognized as a Visionary in 2020.
M-Files helps organizations increase the productivity of knowledge workers, ensure a seamless digital experience, strengthen collaboration, enable business continuity, and reduce business risk. Visit this webpage for a complimentary download of the Gartner Inc. Critical Capabilities for Content Services Platforms report. To learn more about how M-Files intelligent information management enables a smarter way to work, please visit https://www.m-files.com.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About M-Files Corporation
M-Files' AI-powered intelligent information management solution connects all documents and information, across every platform and repository, then analyzes them to place them in context. This makes it possible to serve up the right information to the right people right when they need it—and automate information-driven business processes—while maintaining complete control and compliance. Thousands of organizations in more than 100 countries (including NBC Universal, OMV, SAS Institute, and ThyssenKrupp) use M-Files to manage their business information and processes—and give their employees A Smarter Way to Work. For more information, visit, http://www.m-files.com.
