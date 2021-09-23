HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insulation4Less, an online store for insulation solutions with 18 years of industry expertise, explained what are the advantages and disadvantages of applying basement insulation inside vs. outside.
As much as 10% to 30% of home heat escapes through uninsulated basements. To retain heat and reduce energy bills, Insulation4Less experts recommend investing in basement insulation ahead of the heating season.
According to Insulation4Less, the first choice to make is whether to insulate the basement from the inside or the outside.
Both insulation types are equally effective in retaining heat within; where they differ is the application method and the advantages and disadvantages that come with it such as cost and process duration.
The advantages of internal basement insulation include:
- It can be applied anytime, i.e. in any season
- Easier application
- More affordable than insulating on the outside
On the other hand, the disadvantages of inside insulation include:
- Partitions, plumbing and electrical panels can obstruct work
- If applied before eliminating the causes of moisture and condensation, it can leave room for mold and mildew, rodents and bugs
For inside insulation, the experts suggested using fiberglass, polyurethane spray foam, rigid insulation boards or Prodex.
While the inside insulation is a great choice for homeowners on tight deadlines and budgets, outside insulation is the recommended option for the homeowners who want to inspect and address the more structural issues of their home.
The advantages of outside basement insulation include:
- Easy detection of structural and moisture problems like cracks and erosion
- Possibility to work simultaneously on waterproofing, drainage and foundation repair
- Typically fewer obstacles to the insulation process
The disadvantages of outside basement insulation include:
- Limited yearly timeframes for execution
- Possible delays and complications due to fences, bushes or other obstructions
- Risk of interrupting underground services like gas, electricity and sewage
The most common insulation materials for outside basement insulation include rigid mineral wool boards, high-density polystyrene and polyurethane boards.
Homeowners can find more insights and insulation options on Insulation4Less.com.
