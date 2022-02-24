DENTON, Texas, Feb.24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Same Day Dental, two emergency dental care practices based in Indianapolis, Indiana, are now affiliated with Community Dental Partners (CDP), a Dental Support Organization (DSO) known for its dedication to bringing high-quality dental care to the underserved in over 70 supported locations across Texas. CDP as an organization stretches their supporting hand across the Midwest to join forces with Same Day Dental in their mission to provide emergency dentistry services to the Indiana community. This affiliation marks CDP's first expansion outside of Texas, increasing support for Same Day Dental's patient care model and underserved communities in Indiana overall.
Craig Copeland, CDP's Chief Dental Officer, says Same Day Dental is a unique practice in its originality. "Same Day Dental is a unique dental model that offers emergency dental care 16 hours a day, 7 days a week, which is greatly needed to the people of Indianapolis," Dr. Copeland said.
Emergency dental care can be difficult to find. Providing such services will promise bigger and brighter smiles in the Indianapolis area. "Emergency Dental Practices such as Same Day Dental are an essential need for Indianapolis. The ability to support Same Day Dental in their effort to provide this significant level of dental care is transformational. We're guided by our desire to provide more emergency care access for the people in the Indiana area and thrilled about the future of our affiliation with Same Day Dental — it represents a promise to do things differently and provide that option to everyone — no matter their means or background" Dr. Copeland said.
There are many beneficial factors in expanding Same Day Dental. Chief Executive Officer of CDP Emmet Scott says, "Community Dental Partners continues to be committed to underserved markets and we are excited to now do so in the great state of Indiana. We are honored to be given the opportunity to support Dr. Craig Copeland and Dr. Aatif Ansari in their expansion of this unique dental service," Scott said.
High-quality dental care develops within a caring and proactive team. Same Day Dental's practice owner, Dr. Aatif Ansari is no stranger to lending a helping hand. "I am passionate about ensuring all patients have better access to care. I'm excited to continue to expand my role in mentoring and leading dentists. I know that by supporting our doctors and team members better we can ensure they have the resources they need to provide better patient care. Our affiliation with Community Dental Partners will do just that — expand support to our team, ultimately servicing incredible patient care to the families we serve," Dr. Ansari said.
Those hoping to learn more about Community Dental Partners' and its new emergency services can visit them online at CommunityDentalPartners.com.
About Same Day Dental:
Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Same Day Dental gives patients in need service and support seven (7) days a week. The emergency based dental care practice focuses primarily on those that require dental assistance immediately. Their loyalty and commitment to helping the underserved is unmatched. Same Day Dental delivers quality services to all adults and children.
About Community Dental Partners:
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Community Dental Partners is a Dental Support Organization (DSO) led by a mixed team of dental and business veterans working together to solve the needs of today's modern dental professionals. CDP was designed for dentists by dentists who recognized the need to partner with responsible business experts. The DSO offers an entirely innovative service option for the dental industry as they partner with dentists so they can preserve, grow, and enjoy their practice even more than they do today. CDP's unique model includes clinical and business guidance, technology, resources, and relationships that enable their clients to focus on their passion and delegate the areas of the business that don't give them energy.
Media Contact
Iris Melendres, Community Dental Partners, +1 (940) 220-4756, imelendres@cdp.dental
SOURCE Community Dental Partners