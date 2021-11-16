USA Triathlon, in partnership with the City of Irving, Texas, today announced that Irving will host the inaugural 2022 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival, scheduled for April 28-May 1, 2022. The new Multisport National Championships Festival encompasses six of USA Triathlon’s National Championship events, bringing to Irving the nation’s best run-bike-run, swim-run, swim-bike and swim-bike-run athletes as they compete for national titles during the four-day event.