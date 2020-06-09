DALLAS, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold's Gym, the world's trusted fitness authority, has selected 30 national winners in the annual Gold's Gym Challenge, its signature 12-week body transformation competition offered exclusively to Gold's Gym members. These Gold's Gym Challenge national winners received a total of $100,000 in cash prizes for their incredible and inspiring results.
Starting in January, thousands of participants from across the country competed in five age categories ranging from 18 to 60+ as part of their Gold's Gym Challenge journeys. Over the course of 12 weeks, and despite the coronavirus pandemic, participants worked to make changes in their lives to improve their physical fitness and overall health while reaching new levels of inner and outer strength. While gyms were temporarily closed, participants were provided free digital fitness solutions to continue working out at home – including premium access to the GOLD'S AMP™ digital personal training app, which was offered free through May 31, and free on-demand video workouts from around the world at www.goldsgym.com/anywhere.
Participants shared their success stories at the local level, with local finalists advancing to the national level. A panel of experts selected the national winners in each age group, plus two overall winners (one male and one female), using criteria such as fitness results achieved, total weight lost, muscle tone gained, personal essays and overall physical transformations. A full list of all the winners can be viewed at https://www.goldsgym.com/blog/2020-golds-gym-winners-top-15.
"The Gold's Gym Challenge has always showcased the personal drive and perseverance that Gold's Gym members have, and even more so this year considering the added difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. We congratulate all of our 2020 participants on their amazing achievements," said Gold's Gym President and CEO Adam Zeitsiff. "The Gold's Gym Challenge is about so much more than losing weight. We know everyone who participated is inspiring others to become healthier and stronger versions of themselves."
National Male Overall Winner Drew Key, 62, of the Lawrenceville, Georgia, Gold's Gym, realized early on as a child in the foster care system that he wanted to do something special and be someone special. As a kid, he found his talents through playing and excelling at football and basketball. Inspired by previous Gold's Gym Challenge winners, Key and his wife joined the challenge with a new mission: to serve as ambassadors for good mental and physical health.
"The Gold's Challenge has afforded me an opportunity to reflect on my childhood and the challenges, individuals and accomplishments which have shaped me," he said. "I am passionate in my desire to encourage others to transform their lifestyle because I want them to feel good and full of life."
At the end of the challenge, Key maintained his starting weight of 186 pounds, but transformed his body composition, taking his body fat percentage from 22% to 12% and shrinking his waist almost 7 inches.
National Female Overall Winner Rachel Tempia, 31, of the Hamilton Mill, Georgia, Gold's Gym, almost didn't join the Gold's Gym Challenge due to insecurity. As a daily gymgoer whose progress had become stagnant, Tempia reached out to a Gold's Gym trainer who pushed her and often believed in her more than she believed in herself.
"These past 12 weeks taught me so much about myself and about the 'why' in why I do this," she said. "I never considered happiness to be a part of why I work out, but the biggest thing I have come to realize is that it is a result of me working out. Though I have struggled with depression badly in the past, a huge disease that runs through my family, I have not struggled with it once since finding my place in the gym."
Tempia lost 27.6 pounds and a total of 28.5 inches across her waist, hips and right thigh.
The Gold's Gym Challenge is a collaboration between Gold's Gym and the Gold's Gym Franchisee Association. 2020 Gold's Gym Challenge sponsors included Optimum Nutrition, BSN, Isopure, A.B.B. and Lenny & Larry's.
