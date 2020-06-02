HOUSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of recent company growth and in line with the company's expansion goals, Welcome Group, LLC, a Houston, Texas-based commercial real estate owner and developer, has acquired the 3004 Aldine Bender Complex. This industrial property features three (3) leased, single-tenant buildings featuring a total of 116,790 square feet on approximately 38.09 acres.
This acquisition comes as Welcome Group, LLC continues to expand its already impressive portfolio of 115+ industrial properties throughout Texas while also actively searching for additional single-tenant properties across the South-Eastern United States for purchase. Welcome Group's growing portfolio consists of single-tenant office, distribution, lab, and manufacturing facilities in prominent areas across Texas. The company also offers sale-leaseback services, built-to-suit services, and design/build services for interested firms.
The Aldine Bender Complex boasts three well-located buildings with tenants, including Kellogg Brown & Root, LLC; Circle 8 Services, Inc; and SRS Distribution, Inc. Also included in the property is an 18.6 acre stabilized pipe yard leased by Edgen Murray Corporation.
Welcome Wilson, Jr., President and CEO of Welcome Group, stated, "We are proud to add this complex near Bush Airport to our expanding portfolio."
While the Welcome Group, LLC has been an active developer and purchaser of single-tenant industrial buildings since the late 1990s, their family-business story extends back multiple generations. In 1952, E.E. Wilson, Welcome Wilson, Jr.'s grandfather, began investing in farmland and developed real estate property in the North Houston and East Texas area. The family has continued investing in properties across the state since the 1950s and has experienced tremendous growth in its portfolio.
Wilson continued, "The ongoing and accelerated growth of Welcome Group, LLC is further proof of our company's dedication to serving our clients through seamless and fruitful acquisitions."
Ryan Wasaff, Senior VP of Welcome Reality Advisors, and John Wilson, Welcome Realty Advisors Consultant, represented Welcome Group, LLC in the transaction. Partial financing for the acquisition was provided by an existing industrial property acquisition facility agented by the Houston office of the Spirit of Texas Bank.
About Welcome Group:
Welcome Group owns over 115+ industrial properties in Texas, comprising nearly 5 million square feet. Ninety percent of the properties are located in the Houston metropolitan area. For more information, visit welcomegroup.com.