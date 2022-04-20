Joshua Miller accepted into Forbes Coaches Council Forbes Coaches Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Leading Business and Career Coaches
AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua Miller, Master Certified Executive Leadership Coach who focuses on coaching Fortune 500 leaders by upgrading their mindset, skillset and performance (so they can lead with purpose), has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches. The criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics and personal and professional achievements and honors. Joshua Miller was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience coaching Fortune 500 leaders to upgrade their performance.
"We are honored to welcome Joshua into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Joshua has access to exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. Connecting and collaborating with other respected local leaders in a private forum, he will be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
"It's truly an honor to be invited and accepted into the Forbes Coaching Council. I'm looking forward to the benefits offered to me as a coach and the contributions I can make to benefit and support the Forbes Council community." -- Joshua H. Miller/ Master Certified Executive Leadership Coach
