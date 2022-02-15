DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation (Dallas TRHT) is pleased to announce fifteen organizations that have been selected for the 2022 Racial Equity NOW Non-Profit Cohort. The cohort (listed in alphabetical order) includes AIDS Services of Dallas, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Big Thought, Creative Arts Center of Dallas, Crowned Scholars, Dallas Free Press, Dallas Museum of Art, Owenwood Farm & Neighbor Space, Promise House, Temple Emanu-El, Dallas TexProtects, The Boone Family Foundation, Turtle Creek Chorale, Inc., Union Coffee, and Urban Teachers DFW.
This will be the third Dallas TRHT Racial Equity NOW cohort, implemented after an eleven-session, resident-led community visioning process that directed Dallas TRHT to focus on education and the economy. Racial Equity NOW is a 10-month deep learning experience for organizations ready to grow in their racial equity journey. The cohort is designed to provide organizations with racial equity training, coaching, case study presentations, policy review and development, outcomes development, and a community-based history tour.
The cohort organizations were selected through a competitive grant process. Participants will attend a series of workshops, as well as be provided with one-on-one racial equity coaching on developing and implementing racial equity policy. The cohort will also provide learning opportunities for personnel at all levels of the organization with a requirement that agency participants include a board member, senior-level decision-making staff member, and direct service staff member.
"Union is excited and honored to be a part of Dallas TRHT's Racial Equity NOW Cohort for 2022," said Katie Newsome, Executive Director of Union, "As a nonprofit, coffee shop, and church, we hope that Union will learn from this work and develop all levels of our organization to grow in our leadership capacity to confront racism and work for racial equity within our own organization, to become a champion for anti-racist practices and theology within The United Methodist Church, and to discover the tools and skills necessary to be an advocate for racial equity within the city of Dallas."
The Racial Equity NOW Cohort offers three key outcomes for participating organizations. Participants will:
- Increase their knowledge of race, racism, racial healing, racial equity and racial justice, and improve their leadership capacity on racial equity policies and practices within their organization and for their communities;
- Draft a racial equity organizational assessment, a racial equity theory of change, and a racial equity policy statement;
- Create a racial equity project/program and receive up to $10,000 in grant funding to implement their organizational racial equity strategy plans.
"Dallas TRHT is excited to begin our 3rd Racial Equity NOW cohort," says Marta Torres, Dallas TRHT Manager of Partnerships, "The selected organizations for the cohort class of 2022 represent almost every sector of our community, including philanthropy, the arts, media, and education. With these organizations, we look forward to continuing the work towards racial equity, racial healing, and equitable transformation in Dallas."
Dallas TRHT's 2022 Racial Equity NOW cohort is made possible, in large part, by investments from the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, Texas Instruments (TI) Foundation, and Santander Consumer USA Foundation. Initial funding for Racial Equity NOW was provided by the W.W. Caruth Jr. Fund of Communities Foundation of Texas and Embrey Family Foundation.
The 2022 Racial Equity Now Cohort begins on February 16th, 2021. The first session will be held in the Community Learning Space at Dallas TRHT's office. To learn more, visit https://dallastrht.org/renow.
