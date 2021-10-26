SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Valiente: Flames and Fury" (published by Archway Publishing), a bold voice and a fearless stance leads to explosive consequences for a high school senior and his loved ones. The book is the continuation of Chente Jimenez's road to self-discovery and self-acceptance
His journey is filled with the impulsive innocence of young love, a medicine woman's foreboding warning of danger and death and fearless confrontation with a national hate group. With the support of his loving family and loyal friends, he tackles the challenges that are thrown his way to becoming Valiente.
"'Valiente' is a series that will offer readers an authentic view into the lives of a lower-middle class Latino family who fights hard but loves harder," Castillo says. "I hope that my readers will find my writing to be fresh, honest and with a hint of wit. I hope that my readers will appreciate the authenticity of the Jimenez family."
About the Author
A. G. Castillo was born and raised in a small West Texas town. After graduating from Texas Tech University with a degree in English, Castillo began his career in public education serving as an English teacher, high school basketball coach and principal, and as a superintendent of schools. When he is no traveling the world, Castillo resides in South Texas with his partner, Tim, and their two incorrigible dachshunds Puppy and Penny. He is the author of the "Valiente" series with titles such as "Valiente: Courage and Consequences," "Valiente: Tattoos and Temptations," "Valiente: Flames and Fury" and "Valiente: Sins and Secrets."
