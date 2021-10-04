DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Origins Recovery Center and Hannah's House are now participating providers with Aetna and Friday Health Plans (Friday) as of October 1, 2021, further increasing accessibility to effective care. Now millions of cardholders will have more affordable access to detox and residential levels of care at Origins' South Padre Island, Texas programs. Eligible patients can utilize their in-network benefits to receive exceptional, gender-separate treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.
Origins Behavioral HealthCare's President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Caldwell said, "We are proud to join Aetna and Friday Health Plans as an in-network provider. Our mission is to provide a clear path to a life of healing and restoration, and this will enable us to offer even more families accessible, reliable, and effective behavioral healthcare."
As an in-network provider, Origins Recovery Center and Hannah's House can help ease the path to recovery by providing affordable treatment options and personalized care plans. Both programs became in-network providers with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas last year. Cost is a common obstacle for families when seeking help for substance use disorders, and these partnership makes sobriety more accessible than ever before.
Caldwell said that Origins Recovery Center and Hannah's House are some of the only programs providing residential substance use treatment in the Rio Grande Valley. "We hope this will eliminate barriers to treatment for even more people seeking recovery. Origins' South Padre Island programs provide exceptional care during treatment and comprehensive alumni support after discharge. This partnership with Aetna and Friday Health Plans will allow us to enact lasting change in the lives of even more patients and their loved ones," said Caldwell.
About Origins Behavioral HealthCare
Origins Behavioral HealthCare is a licensed provider of substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment for men, women, and older adults. Headquartered in Dallas, the company's mission is to provide a clear path to a life of healing and restoration for patients and families seeking recovery. Utilizing innovative programs comprising a comprehensive continuum of care, Origins' residential and outpatient campuses include premier Dallas, South Padre Island, and West Palm Beach, Florida locations. To learn more about their gender-specific programs in Texas, visit OriginsTexas.com and HannahsHouse.com.
About Aetna
Aetna, a CVS Health business, serves an estimated 34 million people with information and resources to help them make better informed decisions about their health care. Aetna offers a broad range of traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, and medical management capabilities, Medicaid health care management services, workers' compensation administrative services and health information technology products and services. Aetna's customers include employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups and expatriates. For more information, visit aetna.com.
About Friday Health Plans
Friday Health Plans (Friday) is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday's consumer-centric approach. All insurance plans and services are offered and administered through licensed subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit fridayhealthplans.com.
