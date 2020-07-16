Summary of Terms: - Bruin E&P Partners LLC and its subsidiaries (together, "Bruin" or the "Company") have entered into a financial restructuring transaction supported by more than two-thirds of all of Bruin's funded debt creditors, and by Bruin's current equity holders. - Bruin's transaction will eliminate over $840 million of Bruin's funded debt and will de-lever Bruin's balance sheet and immediately position Bruin for long-term growth; Bruin is to emerge with committed financing to recapitalize its balance sheet and bolster its liquidity. - The Bruin restructuring is to be implemented through prepackaged Chapter 11 process to be commenced today and on expedited schedule with the support of $230 million debtor-in-possession financing; Bruin's mineral interest and royalty owners will be unimpaired and the majority of Bruin's trade creditors will be unimpaired. - All of Bruin operations are to continue seamlessly in normal course.