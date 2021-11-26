BOERNE, Texas, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Land Rover unveiled the New Range Rover globally last month. Touted as the most desirable Range Rover ever created, the new luxury SUV brings a futuristic design and an ultra-luxurious interior with cutting-edge technology. It will go on sale in early 2022. However, enthusiasts and buyers in San Antonio and nearby cities and towns who cannot wait to get their hands on the New Range Rover can pre-order it at the Land Rover Boerne dealership in Boerne, TX.
The exclusive Land Rover dealership in the region has started a pre-order page on its website to allow customers the opportunity to be the first to experience the New Range Rover. Interested customers can join the pre-order waitlist for the New Range Rover by visiting the pre-order page on the Land Rover Boerne dealership website.
The New Range Rover, also known as the 2022 Range Rover, is the most futuristic-looking Range Rover model. Featuring a reductive nature of design, the New Range Rover is free from any superfluous detail, resulting in a breathtaking modern design that is still unmistakable of the iconic Range Rover.
Like every other Range Rover, the New Range Rover comes in standard wheelbase and long-wheelbase variants, along with a new long wheelbase with a seven-seat body style. It also offers a plethora of bespoke customization options to let customers make their new Range Rover tailor-made to their liking.
The New Range Rover comes with innovative features like Power-Assisted Doors and 'hot stone' massage seats to offer a truly luxurious travel experience. The well-appointed interior is crafted out of the finest curated materials and the most intuitive technology. The updated Pivi Pro infotainment system features a newly designed interface and a curved 'floating glass' 13.1-inch touchscreen with haptic controls.
Under the hood, the New Range Rover lineup features Land Rover's most advanced powertrains yet, including a mild-hybrid (MHEV), a V8, and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option.
The New Range Rover lineup consists of five trim levels: Range Rover SE, Range Rover HSE, Range Rover Autobiography, Range Rover First Edition, and the bespoke Range Rover SV.
Those interested in learning more about the New Range Rover lineup can visit the Land Rover Boerne dealership website at http://www.landroverboerne.com. Customers can also contact the dealership at 830-428-2241 or visit the dealership showroom in person.
The Land Rover Boerne dealership showroom is located at 32120 IH-10 West, Boerne, TX.
