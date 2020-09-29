Restructuring Support Agreement ("RSA") and Consensual Prepackaged Plan to be Implemented through Voluntary Chapter 11 Process; Restructuring to Reduce Debt by $1.8 Billion Under the RSA, Oasis Petroleum is Expected to Pay Royalty Interest, Working Interest and Surface Owners in Full, Including Pre-Petition Balances in the Ordinary Course; Vendors and Suppliers also Expected to be Paid in Full Oasis Midstream Partners, a Master Limited Partnership with Independent Midstream Operations, and All Subsidiaries in which It Owns an Equity Interest, Are NOT Included in Chapter 11 Filing Oasis Petroleum has Secured a Commitment for $450 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing; Oasis Petroleum has Sufficient Liquidity to Maintain Operations Oasis' Upstream Operations and Production Expected to Continue as Normal Throughout Restructuring Process