NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Skyline Canopies®️ is Celebrating Entering Their 5th Year of Helping Military Businesses "Look The Part"
Skyline Canopies®️, a woman-owned design business that specializes in custom printed displays, is celebrating their 5th anniversary. This New Braunfels business launched in September of 2016 with "solo entrepreneur extraordinaire" Sandra Christian at the helm.
Sandra Christian has helped military businesses and military events "look the part" for the last five years with pride. As a military spouse, married to a retired Air Force Master Sergeant, creating designs for the various branches holds a very special place in her heart. Building a business from the ground up has allowed Christian to pursue her career while traveling from duty station to duty station with her husband. Christian goes on to say, "as a military spouse, this business has given me and my husband the opportunity to be available for each other, and the community we are a part of."
Skyline Canopies®️ has worked with 300+ different brands over the past five years, from military organizations to nonprofits to local sports teams. Christian believes her success is due to providing quality customer service and treating each client as more than just a number. Christian puts client satisfaction at the forefront of every decision she makes and every protocol she employs within her team, giving way to an individualized experience for her clients. She requires that her team be responsive to customer inquiries while encouraging collaboration. She also personally attends many of her local client events to get to know the community personally.
With great producers, talented graphic designers, and the support of her husband, Christian has been able to watch her company grow over the last five years. However, she firmly believes that her customers are truly the most important factor. With each order received, she and her team learn something new about the community and the creative process. She, along with the entire Skyline Canopies®️ team, are hopeful for what the future holds for their business.
Media Contact
Sandra Christian, Skyline Canopies, 1 800-580-1617, Contact@skylinecanopies.com
SOURCE Skyline Canopies